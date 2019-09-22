The Bo-Kaap in Cape Town is worth exploring. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan will be spending some time in Cape Town this week and while on their visit to the Mother City they will be checking out Bo-Kaap. Their time-bound schedule is not going to allow them to deviate from the official programme, but if it wasn't going to send their security into a flat spin then there are some great attractions in Bo-Kaap they should check out.

The royal couple will be travelling with baby Archie, so these are family friendly activities that they would definitely enjoy.

Bo-Kaap Kombuis

It's worth remembering that before she met Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was a foodie and even had a vlog where she'd share recipes with fans. A meal at the Bo-Kaap Kombuis would be ideal for the Duke and Duchess as they do actually both love to cook.

I'm sure Yusuf and Nazli would allow one or both of them into the kitchen if they wanted to do more than taste the Cape Malay cuisine on offer but also want to cook something.

Beads

The couple could take Baby Archie on a trip through MonkeyBiz South Africa. With all the beaded creations, from rhinos to giraffes and everything in between, there's no shortage of gift options for them to choose from either.

But one of the beaded dolls, or beaded animals would be a great addition to Baby Archie's nursery or playroom.

Marco's African Place

The mix of food and entertainment at Marco's would be the perfect setting for the royal couple to let their hair down. While nibbling on the springbok, kudu and ostrich on the Pan African Platter; and sipping some home-brewed beer, the couple would immediately get a taste not only of South Africa, but of the entire continent.



