3 things to do at Zeitz MOCAA this December









William Kentridge’s ‘Why Should I Hesitate: Putting Drawings to Work’ at Zeitz MOCAA is a broadly chronological survey of the artist’s work from 1975 to the present. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town's Zeitz MOCAA is bursting at the seams with a full holiday programme for everyone. For the little ones If you haven’t booked yet for our children’s holiday workshops and storytelling sessions, there are still a few spots open this week. Parents/ guardians can explore the museum at their leisure while their children get stuck into creating visual art projects inspired by selected artworks in the museum. Using a variety of wet and dry mediums and techniques in painting, drawing, collage, construction, and printmaking, children will explore the creative possibilities of paper, fabric and recycled materials in a nurturing space.

These workshops are free with a daily museum admission of R200 or a museum membership starting at R290 per annum.

For the cool people

Every Friday this December sip on the world’s most famous champagne while looking at the best sunset the Mother City has to offer. It’s the Moet Champagne Bar at our Level 6 restaurant. Entry to the restaurant is free and doors open at 6pm.

For the creatives

Zeitz MOCAA also has a variety of exhibitions on view this holiday.

These include: 'And So The Stories Ran Away' on level -1 (below ground), a group exhibition by student artists aimed at children. The exhibition is an interactive experience where children can touch, play, and otherwise interact with the artworks which is themed around African folk tales.

Guests can also book a private tour with one of our expert gallery guides or curators.

To find out more, email [email protected]