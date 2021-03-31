3 things to do over the Easter weekend in Cape Town

Canal and harbour cruises Where: V&A Waterfront, behind the One & Only Hotel Cost: R49 for adults and R30 for children Book: www.citysightseeing.co.za View this post on Instagram A post shared by City Sightseeing South Africa (@citysightseeingsa) Embark on an exciting adventure of cruising along the serene waters between the V&A and the Cape Town Convention centre.

With on-board commentary in 15 languages, as well as a special audio channel for kids to tune in on, the whole family can learn the secrets of the canals through stories that will keep you hooked as you pass by key attractions.

If you opt for the harbour cruise, expect to see icons of maritime history as well as epic views of the city’s natural landscape. Be sure to keep an eye out for anything from resident seals to the international ships visiting our shores.

Iziko Planetarium and Digital Dome

Where: Cape Town City Centre

Cost: R60 for adults and R30 for children.

Book: 021 481 3900

If gazing up at the night sky enthrals you, a visit to the planetarium is a must.The world-class, multi-functional facility brings digital technology to Cape Town, creating a space of innovation and discovery where art, science and entertainment meet.

The Planetarium and Digital Dome present three shows from Tuesdays to Sundays. The morning show is fun for the whole family, and is especially light-hearted for the little ones.

The afternoon shows are astronomical adventures for space and science enthusiasts.

Oranjezicht City Farm Market

Where: V&A Waterfront

Cost: Free entry.

Visit: ozcf.co.za

Nutella and banana-stuffed crepes, freshly baked breads and pastries, fruit and veggies, a nursery boasting beautifully potted plants and flower bouquets and boutique stalls with racks of locally made clothing – there is so much to do, see and taste at the Oranjezicht City Farm Market.

Open on weekends and Wednesday mornings, the destination boasts breath-taking sea views, has plenty of tables and seating options, and is covered by tenting, ideal for rain or shine.

Dogs on leashes are welcome, so round up your family, friends and fur babies for a day of fun.