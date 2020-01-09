Cape Town is known for its magnificent hiking. The city is hugged by mountains, ravines, rugged cliffs, forests, waterfalls, and ocean views.
And while some may associate hikes to strenuous workouts, the city offers alternatives to cater to those who are not super fit. Cape Town Tourism's Briony Brookes said there were many easy hikes to try out.
Here are four hikes to try:
The Pipe Track, Table Mountain
Time: Four hours (About 2 hours each way).
Distance: About 6km
Difficulty: At 6km, it’s a fairly long walk, but most of the terrain is flat. It may be a bit tough for younger kids, but is a good introductory hike for novices.
Best time of day: Mornings, when there are other hikers around, and the path is shady.
