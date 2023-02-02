4 expert tips to help you make the most of your stay in breathtaking Cape Town

The Mother City is one of South Africa’s top destinations, loved by locals and visitors alike. It can, however, be an expensive city to visit if you want to enjoy some luxurious treats while you are there. But there are ways of getting around this.

If you’re looking to squeeze in a holiday to Cape Town before the end of summer and you want to feel as though you’re living a life of luxury even if budgets are tight, here are four ways to get the most out of your rand while visiting the city. Stay outside of the main city Accommodation close to the city centre or Atlantic Seaboard is always going to be some of the most expensive on offer. Look at accommodation outside of the city, in suburbs that still have a lot to offer.

Cape Town is also a very driveable city so you could stay up to 40 km outside of the city and still make it into the CBD in under 30 minutes outside of peak traffic hours. Participate in luxury experiences Cape Town is filled with luxurious experiences for you to enjoy whether you are a visitor or a local. For example, you could do a diamond tour with Shimansky. It doesn’t get much more luxurious than diamonds.

On this tour, guests learn about the history of diamonds, see replicas of some of the world's most famous diamonds and find out more about how diamonds go from being rough gemstones to dazzling beauties. Guests are also able to browse through the stunning pieces in the Shimansky Showroom.

Have a hotel day-cation Just because you can’t stay in a fancy city hotel doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy what these hotels have to offer. Plan a day-cation at a city hotel where you enjoy a spa day and a meal or participate in a lavish dining session such as Breaker’s Brunch at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront. The famous brunch sessions are held on selected Saturdays from 13h00 to 16h00 and it’s styled in the form of Dubai long brunch where guests spend hours engaging in an ambient culinary experience.

The Boujee Brunch package at R795 per person, consists of a wide selection of bottomless beverages, including summery cocktails, local beer, wines, tequila and Graham Beck bottomless bubbly.