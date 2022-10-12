4 reasons why you should visit Worcester

I’m reminded, yet again, of the beauty small towns hold. It’s relaxing yet adventurous at the same time. Worcester, situated in the Western Cape, offers more than just greenery. I was taken on a tour which felt like a walk down memory lane, although it was my first time; the architecture of the church buildings, the loving community, and lest I forget, the exquisite wine farms that will have you sipping all day.

Pure Boland Farmers Market I don’t know about you, but one of the things I missed during the pandemic was being at a farmers market, and the Pure Boland Farmers market reminded me of the joy it brings to walk around, live music, a variety of foods, and just mingling. Photo: Andre Beukes There are a variety of stalls selling different things, from baked goods to second-hand items, that can definitely be reused again, and guess what? You can have a budget of R150.00, and you will be able to walk out with multiple items, either in your stomach - because there’s so much food to choose from - or in your handbag.

It’s a fun activity for everybody, as there is a little bit of everything for everyone, face painting for kids, live music and drinks, and all in all, a good time. One of the stalls sells homemade goods. Photo: Andre Beukes Karoo Desert National Botanical Garden Photo: Andre Beukes Worcester is well known for its beautiful mountains and nature. If you want an educational experience while admiring the beauty, then visit the Karoo Desert National Botanical Garden, which is situated at the foot of the Hex River, and the garden consists of succulents and other plants.

The garden also has a greenhouse which has over 3000 species. There’s a lot to learn, but there is an expert who takes you through the garden, giving you insight into all there is to know. This may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s a fun way for kids to learn. Photo: Andre Beukes Exquisite wine farms Just like Cape Town, Worcester has some of the best wine farms. There are options to choose from, and most wine farms have restaurants to give you the perfect balance for eating and drinking. There are well-known wine farms in the district, such as Nuy, which not only offers good wine but tasty pairings too.

One of the pairings to choose from Photo: Andre Beukes Foodies In my opinion, food is what makes the would go around. Worcester definitely caters to foodies, from a juicy burger at a local tavern to an elegant dish at the various wine farms. Saggy Stone restaurant Photo: Andre Beukes One of the things I’ve noticed was the live music at almost every stop made, which highlights the vibe of the town, good food, wine and music, which, all in all, is the essence of bringing people together. Saggy Stone is one of the restaurants you can visit, which has a lovely outside area with views of vineyards and mountains.

The beauty of Worcester is what captured my heart, not only in nature but the heart-warming welcomes from people in and around the town. Suzanne Scholtz, a tour guide for Worcester Tourism, said: ‘’In travel, the thing that makes your experience really unique is not necessarily the places you see or the things you do, but the people you get to meet and share experiences with.’’ ‘’A visitor who I spoke to the other day couldn't understand why everyone in the mall greeted him. He wasn't from here at all and couldn't possibly have known any of the individuals who lifted a hand to wave or nodded their head to say hello. That is something that makes Worcester and its people stand out,’’ she added. South Africans are choosing to travel within the country, and Worcester could be a great option for a holiday, and then you can experience the joy for yourself.