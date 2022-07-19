4 spots to experience the annual flower spectacle

It’s almost that time of the year where a riot of colourful indigenous blooms will cover the landscape along the Cape West Coast and inland up to Namaqualand. The spectacle draws visitors from across the globe hoping to catch a glimpse of Mother Nature’s work.

Here are some beautiful spots to visit in August and September that offer wonderful flower sightings in the Bergrivier district. The district is a beautiful area on Cape Town’s doorstep with some of the most pristine and untouched nature reserves, wetlands and lagoons. Enjoy the picturesque Bergrivier district’s diverse wild flora. Picture: Jason Boud Velddrif

Velddrif hugs the banks of the Berg River just a few kilometres from where the river enters the ocean at St Helena Bay. Visitors can look forward to a profusion of flowers to be enjoyed in the area while soaking up the welcoming lifestyle of this coastal village, which has eateries to suit all tastes. In addition to the flower-filled scenery, visitors can expect to spot a vast array of birdlife in the Berg River estuary, rated as one of the most important birding areas in the world.

See a variety of bird species and flora while enjoying a trip in the Bergrivier area. Picture: Unsplash Aurora Just inland from Velddrif, along a stretch of country road that promises wonderful flower sightings, lies the picturesque town of Aurora. This small village offers visitors the chance to look forward to carpets of flowers, dramatic mountain scenery, beautiful architecture, incredible night skies and a wide variety of birdlife.

Be sure take a drive up the mountain to the Danielshoogte Private Reserve to experience spectacular views of the valley. On clear days, Table Mountain and St Helena Bay can be seen. Wild fynbos flowers grow in spring on the West Coast. Picture: Nic Bothma Piketberg Flower-loving road-trippers can also make their way to Piketberg, which is nestled at the foot of the Piketberg mountain range and surrounded by a tapestry of wheat fields, vineyards, fruit farms and indigenous fynbos bearing beautiful blooms in spring.

The best way to experience the heritage of this town, with its meticulously restored cottages, is by doing the Piketberg Historic Route, a tour that takes visitors to the Commercial Hotel, old Sheriff’s Office and original police station, the original bioscope and the Piketberg Museum. In total the route has 12 points of interest and visitors can walk or drive to each at their leisure. Red disas (Disa uniflora) glow like jewels in Porterville. Picture: Tim Rolston Porterville