4 things to do in Franschhoek this weekend

Franschhoek - the French corner - is known for its many vineyards and breathtaking scenery. But, there's a lot more to explore here - from the culture, cuisine and outdoor activities.

If you're stuck with no plans this weekend - don't fret. Below, we've put together a list of four things you can do this weekend to make the most of the area:

Hop on the wine tram

The tour starts and ends at either the Franschhoek Terminal or the Groot Drakenstein Terminal. There's an option to choose between eight different routes so you can curate your day according to your preferences.

It includes a narration about the history of the Franschhoek wine valleys. Wine tasting is also available while on the track and is charged separately from the booking fee.

For more information contact: [email protected]

Hike and cycle

For those who love the greater outdoors, there's a variety of hiking routes to explore. One such is the Mont Rochelle Nature Reserve, which is perfect for hiking or trail running. It exposes you to breathtaking views of the Franschhoek Valley and its rich flora and fauna.

For more information, you can visit: https://montrochellehiking.co.za/

Explore the Old Road Wine Co

You can pick from wine tasting, casual or gourmet dining at any of their six venues. Good vibes all around with live bands, too.

Open from Friday to Sunday: 10am - 9pm. For more information email: [email protected]

Take a stroll through the Babylonstoren garden

The garden comprises vegetable beds, various fruits, nuts, bees, herbs, ducks, chickens, and more.

Visitors are encouraged to pick, taste, smell, and touch while going around the garden during the tour. Of course, an experienced gardener guides the tour.

Following that, visitors can enjoy lovely tuck-ins at one of the farm's three restaurants.

For more information contact: [email protected]