5 cheap activities to do with the kids in Cape Town

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Want to take the kids out, but do not want to spend a fortune? Cape Town Tourism recommends some budget-friendly activities to do with the children. Explore Sea Point One of the most popular spots for families to hang out during the warmer months is the Sea Point Promenade. From here, families can walk alongside the ocean, enjoy the ocean breeze and take in some of Cape Town’s natural beauty.

You can also ride bicycles here. UpCycles, a bicycle rental company, has a stand on the Promenade and families can hire individual bikes for the whole crew or bikes for the adults that have seats for the kids.

While you’re there, stop for ice-cream at one of the stands and enjoy the views for a bit before heading off to enjoy some putt-putt for under R50.

See what Langa has to offer

If you have older children and you are keen on exploring areas of Cape Town that are not usually on the tourist map, then definitely give Langa a visit.

This neighbourhood is filled with heritage and it’s a great place for locals to learn more about the history and culture of the area.

Pop into Guga S’Thebe Cultural Centre for a fun drumming session, support local crafters by purchasing their items from the centre, visit the Langa Museum for history on pass laws in South Africa and eat some local food at Eziko Restaurant.

Take a stroll through Kalk Bay

Once beaches open again, you can start by taking a stroll to Kalk Bay by walking along the catwalk from Muizenberg Beach and stop off at St James Beach to enjoy some time there.

Until then, however, there are plenty of other things to do in the area.

There are quite a few ice-cream spots to indulge at along the coast of this seaside town plus many great restaurants to eat at including Bob’s Bagels.

You could easily have a day out here for less than R150 per person.

Admire the beauty of Kirstenbosch

Pack a picnic and head to one of the world’s most beautiful botanical gardens. Kirstenbosch charges adults an entry fee of R75, children between the ages of 6 and 17 years pay R20, and children below 6-years-old enter for free.

Once you’re in, you can walk the various trails making sure to check out the Boomslang treetop canopy walkway and search for the ancient dinosaurs all over the area, before setting up your picnic on the stunning lawns.

The smaller ones will love exploring the rivers and treed areas.

Take in the views at Blouberg

While you can't visit the beach, there are other things to do in Blouberg.

Like shopping for a bargain buy at a local store, buying snacks and treats from a local deli and posing for some fun photos at the big yellow picture frame.

Once the beaches open, you can take some of the older kids for exciting surf lessons with a local surf school or simply just relax on the beach and enjoy the moment.