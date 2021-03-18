5 cool things to do at Spier this Easter weekend

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

If you’re still cautious about interprovincial travel due to the pandemic, then Cape Town residents can plan their Easter weekend at Spier, of course if your visiting, you’re welcome too. From Easter egg hunts for the kids and family picnics to chocolate tasting and pop-up braais, Spier has a variety of exciting offerings for patrons over the long deserved break. Enjoy these 5 festive feasts this Easter: A leisurely Easter Sunday feast Families can enjoy a freshly prepared three-course lunch on the terrace, while the Supernova band and the tinkling Eerste River serenade them. Meals begin with gourmet salads and freshly baked bread before an array of glorious mains.

These include slow-braised brisket, roasted leg of lamb, smoked ocean trout, a cheesy butternut pasta bake, bacon-flecked charred broccoli and aubergine & tomato melanzane, while the Spier wine tasting station keeps adults hydrated.

Braai-time

From Good Friday, April 2 through Easter Sunday, April 4 from 11am to 4pm, a pop-up braai station on the Spier Werf will offer delicious lamb tacos, pickled fish tortillas and curried sosaties. Enjoy them under this historic farmyard’s ancient oaks.

For the kids

From Good Friday, April 2 through Family Day, April 5 April, kids can make their own rabbit ears and a basket for collecting Easter eggs. The one hour workshop starts at 9.30am and costs just R100 per child.

Head to the Tasting Room

Enjoy the chocolate & wine tasting for R70 per person while kids have their own grape juice tasting for just R40, and they’ll get the chance to decorate their own Easter Bunny cookie too. And of course, Vadas Smokehouse & Bakery will keep the hot cross buns ready for you to tuck in.

A family picnic under ancient oaks

The whole family is invited to feast underneath the ancient oaks of the Spier Werf from a picnic basket crammed with locally sourced deliciousness.

The basket includes gourmet salads, a charcuterie and cheese selection, a baguette with various dips, harissa grilled chicken strips and much more. For Easter weekend, a chocolate-filled Easter cracker will also be included for every kid.