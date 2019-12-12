5 fun family activities to check out in Cape Town









Cape Town offers many options for travellers. Picture: Kaskazi Kayaks. If you happen to find yourself in Cape Town, here are some places to check out with the family: Enjoy a picnic in the Norval Foundation sculpture gardens Picture: Supplied. Just a 20 minute drive out of Cape Town, you can plan your picnic outing in the lush sculpture gardens next to Norval Foundation. The price of the picnic includes admission to the museum’s gallery spaces. With striking mountain and vineyard vistas, the gardens are contained, safe for children and home to impressive sculptures. Norval Foundation also offers a range of crafty children's workshops which could coincide perfectly with your picnic. Expect to find baskets brimming with fresh, local and seasonal produce, in keeping with the Skotnes’ philosophy of supporting local, small-batch food suppliers.

Baskets also include a range of desserts made by the in-house pastry chef. Norval Foundation only takes five picnic bookings a day, so expect lots of privacy, no crowds and a tastefully curated offering, prepared by the chefs at the Skotnes restaurant.

Picnics start at R295 per adult. Email [email protected] or visit www.norvalfoundation.org/

Moët & Chandon Golden Tree at The Silo District, V&A Waterfront

Picture: Supplied.

Built with over 2000 recycled champagne bottles collected from all over the country, the Moët & Chandon Golden Tree at The Silo District, V&A Waterfront represents memorable moments between friends and families.

The Moët & Chandon Golden Tree is a sight to behold, wrapped in a shimmering gold ribbon and created using over 2000 discs. The tree is located in front of Zeitz MOCAA at the V&A Waterfront Silo District until January 6.

Hop onto a Kaskazi Kayaks in Mouille Point

Cape Town offers many options for travellers. Picture: Kaskazi Kayaks.





Sea kayaking is an exciting adventure activity that allows you to see dolphins, sunfish, whales, seals and penguins at close range. The view of Signal Hill, Lion’s Head, Table Mountain and the 12 Apostles is unforgettable.

Uninterrupted views of the mountain range and the sea breeze will leave you feeling rejuvenated.Because everyone wears a buoyancy aid and there are two people per kayak, you can pair a child with an adult. Children from around the age of 6 years can kayak with Kaskazi. Depending on the child, and on special request, younger children can also participate.

Visit www.kayak.co.za

All aboard the Atlantic Rail Steam Train at Cape Town station

Picture: Supplied.

The Atlantic Rail Steam Train, a vintage steam locomotive, offers day trips from Cape Town to Simon’s Town on most Sundays. Trips to Spier and Vredenheim in the Stellenbosch Winelands are also available on demand.

Hop on this old iron horse at 10:30am in Cape Town, take the slow scenic route along the Peninsula and then spend the day meandering through Simon’s Town. The train departs Simon’s Town for Cape Town at 3:15pm. Passengers can also disembark at Kalk Bay.

Booking is essential. For further information, email [email protected] or visit www.atlanticrail.co.za

Branch out at Acrobranch in Constantia

Picture: Supplied.

Acrobranching gives family members the chance to safely climb and swing through the treetops. The Acrobranch park in Constantia consists of 3 courses, each one equipped with zip lines, bridges and Tarzan swings.

The courses are family-friendly and safe for children as young as 3 years old. The Yellow Course is for children ages 3 and older, while the Green Course is for children 7 years and older. The Blue Course includes the other two courses and is for older visitors. The cost is R100 to R180 per person, depending on the course.

Call 021 201 1121 or visit acrobranch.co.za