Cape Town, a city which is world renowned for its incredible beaches and hotels is a favourite holiday destination to both local and international travellers. Whether you are looking for a hotel right on the beach or one that boasts spectacular ocean views, Cape Town is the top choice where these views can be enjoyed. Its fabulous coastline offers places to stay that suit the needs of all types of travellers.

1. Garden Court Nelson Mandela Boulevard

Situated in a prime location in Cape Town's city centre. The hotel provides easy access to all major highways and is located 20 minutes from Cape Town International Airport, making it an ideal hotel option for both tourists and business travellers. The 3* property offers comfort and affordability while still providing guests with incredible views.

The rate per person sharing per night is from R 860.00. Take a look,

2. Twelve Apostles Hotel & Spa

This 5* hotel is the perfect location for those travellers wishing to be situated in close proximity to the beach. With its easy accessibility to the city’s well-established areas such as Clifton, Hout Bay, Llandudno and Camps Bay, the Twelve Apostles Hotel and Spa is one of the popular choices along the Atlantic Sea Board. Not only does the hotel offer guests luxurious rooms and a world-class Spa, but it provides incredible ocean and mountain views.

The rate per person sharing per night is from R 3,200.00. Take a look

3. The Bay Hotel

Situated in the gorgeous area of Camps Bay, this 5* property is sure to impress guests with its spectacular sea views. The Bay Hotel is situated in a perfect location giving its guests access to incredible restaurants, nightlife and cafes, making it an unrivalled choice for both local and international travellers, who are looking to ‘life the life’. Guests are spoilt for choice of either beach, mountain or ocean views which is sure to make their stay an unforgettable one.

The rate per person sharing per night is from R 2,900.00. Take a look,

4. Tintswalo Atlantic





Situated on the ever so popular Chapman's Peak Drive in Hout Bay, this 5* hotel provides guests with outstanding views of the surrounding sea, beaches and mountains. The luxury boutique hotel's prime oceanfront setting offers guests the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful scenery as well as ocean life from the comfort of an outdoor deck. The luxurious suites available at Tintswalo Atlantic not only provide guests with uninterrupted sea views but also make guests feel as if they are staying on one of the many famous islands from around the world.

The rate per person sharing per night is from R 6,400.00. Take a look,

5. The St James Manor





This 5* establishment situated in Kalk Bay is the ideal location for those travellers in search of ultimate relaxation. St James Manor offers sea views that can be enjoyed by guests from its very own sun deck and swimming pool or from the tidal pools and beaches located right across the road.

Guests also have the option to easily explore nearby beaches, and get a feel of the local towns such as Simon's Town, Fish Hoek – with arguably the best fresh seafood. If you prefer taking a bit of a drive, you can make your way to the popular the V&A Waterfront, and the Cape Town city centre to explore further.

The rate per person sharing per night is from R 960.00. Take a look,

