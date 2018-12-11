Located in the Western Cape, South Africa, the Cape Winelands offers its visitors incredible scenic beauty surrounded by beautiful valleys and mountains. Some of its most famous towns including Stellenbosch and Franschhoek provide guests with endless opportunities to explore vineyards, fruit orchards and wine estates. Not only does the Cape Winelands offer magnificent landscapes and attractions but it also offers the most luxurious accommodation.

La Residence Hotel Franschhoek

Situated on a private estate in Franschhoek Valley, the 5* boutique hotel offers magnificent views of the surrounding nature and mountains as well as the nearby vineyards and fruit orchards. This luxury hotel is sure to impress visitors through its stylish accommodation, décor and facilities

The hotel is a part of 'The Royal Portfolio' in South Africa and offers guests many luxurious services and facilities such as an outdoor swimming pool, a beauty spa, horse riding, hot air ballooning and wine tasting.

La Residence Hotel Franschhoek

Rates for a Luxury Double Room are from R15 010.00 per room per night at the time of publishing.

View accommodation or book your stay: http://www.south-african-hotels.com/hotels/la-residence-franschhoek/

Leeu House

This beautiful 5* hotel situated in Franschhoek provides guests with unique accommodation and the opportunity to visit many of the nearby restaurants, galleries and boutiques.

Not only is the hotel located in a perfect area for exploring the nearby vineyards, but it offers many great complimentary services to its guests such as breakfast, tasting of Mullineux and Leeu family wines, bicycle use and a minibar.

Leeu House

Rates for a Classic Double Room from R5 980.00 per room per night at the time of publishing.

View accommodation or book your stay: http://www.south-african-hotels.com/hotels/leeu-house/

Le Quartier Francais

Considered as a gastronomic destination for food lovers from all over the world, this 5* luxurious hotel is sure to make each guests stay a memorable one.

Located in the gourmet capital of South Africa, Franschhoek, this hotel delivers only the best service and comfort to all its visitors.

Even though Le Quartier Francais is the oldest 5* property in Franschhoek, its unbelievable local wine, food, friendly service and attention to detail make it an extremely attractive hotel choice for both local and international travellers.

Le Quartier Francais

Rates for a Double Auberge Room starts at R6 450.00 per room per night at the time of publishing.

View accommodation or book your stay: http://www.south-african-hotels.com/hotels/le-quartier-francais-franschhoek/

Babylonstoren Hotel

Situated between Franschhoek and Stellenbosch, this luxury hotel provides guests with spectacular views of the surrounding nine-acre lush garden.

Its rural setting combined with luxury make it a top destination for visitors seeking ultimate relaxation. Its accommodation represents historical significance through original farm buildings that have been converted into exquisite and luxurious rooms.

At Babylonstoren guests can enjoy many of the great facilities it offers such as a garden spa, original fireplaces, sun beds and hammocks, wine tasting as well as sunset walks.

Babylonstoren Hotel

Rates from R6,890.00 for a Double Farmhouse Suite per night at the time of publishing.

View accommodation or book your stay: http://www.south-african-hotels.com/hotels/babylonstoren-farm-hotel/

Lanzarec Hotel & Spa

Located on a private wine estate in Stellenbosch, the Lanzarec Hotel and Spa is a top hotel choice and wedding venue for guests.

Visitors can choose between beautiful and elegant rooms and suites which provide magnificent views of the surrounding scenery, vineyards and mountains. The hotels offers many luxurious services and facilities including wine tasting, wine cellar tours, a gourmet restaurant, indoor and outdoor swimming pools as well as a health and wellness centre.

Lanzarec Hotel & Spa

Rates from R6,190.00 for a Double Classic Room per night at the time of publishing.

View accommodation or book your stay: http://www.south-african-hotels.com/hotels/lanzerac-manor-and-winery

* Rates are subject to change by the above accommodation per season.

** This article was published in partnership with South African Hotels.com.