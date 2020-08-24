5 hotels to check into for under R1 000 in Western Cape

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

As travel is slowly starting to pick up with the easing of restrictions, more travellers are embarking on journeys across South Africa. In part one of our three-part series, we share five hotels in the Western Cape that you can book for under R1 000. The hotels include: Mountain View, Swellendam Picture: Mountain View website. Keeping to its name, Mountain View in Swellendam offers stunning views of the Langeberg mountain range. The self-catering accommodation is set in spacious gardens overlooking the historic town of Swellendam. For a studio suite for two people per night, pay R895.

It includes all the amenities to make your stay comfortable, including a kitchenette, microwave and tea and coffee making facilities.

Visit https://mountainviewswellendam.co.za/

Mojo Hotel, Cape Town

Picture: Supplied.

Mojo Hotel integrates the pod and capsule hotel concept and prides itself on its design and decor. The three-star hotel in Sea Point offers everything from spacious self-catering studios, apartments to compact crash pads.

Their website says it is a “place where you feel equally comfortable in board shorts or a business suit.” The hotel is close to the V&A Waterfront, Table Mountain and Camps Bay. Rates start from R699 per room a night depending on the date of stay.

Visit www.themojohotel.com/

Batavia Boutique Hotel, Stellenbosch

Picture: Wil Punt.

The 5-star-hotel is situated in the heart of the historic town of Stellenbosch, close to wine farms, restaurants and art and craft shops. The classical 19th-century guesthouse offers all the modern conveniences and is perfect for those seeking privacy and comfort.

Nearby attractions include the Stellenbosch Museum and The Red Teapot Gallery. Guests pay R900 per night including breakfast.

The hotel is running a special for September and October 2020. Guests stay for three nights and pay for two. The rate of R2 500 includes breakfast.

Visit www.batavia-stellenbosch.co.za/

The New Tulbagh Hotel, Cape Town

The New Tulbagh Hotel offers elegant budget-friendly accommodation. Besides the impressive public spaces, the three-star hotel amenities include free wifi. The hotel is within walking distance from V&A Waterfront and Cape Town International Convention Centre. Guests pay R990 for a standard room with breakfast.

Visit www.newtulbaghhotel.com/

Formosa Bay Resort, Plettenberg Bay

Picture: Formosa Bay Resort website.

Located only 3km from the picturesque Plettenberg Bay Beach, Formosa Bay lifestyle resort offers self-catering chalets for those seeking privacy. Rates start from R760 depending on the date of stay.

Visit www.formosabay.co.za/