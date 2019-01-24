The new General Manager of The Marine in Hermanus, Sebastian Berinato. Picture: Supplied.

The Marine Hotel, in Hermanus, has appointed Sebastian Berinato as the new General Manager. The award-winning hotelier has over forty years of experience within the hospitality industry. Clinton Moodley spoke to him about his new role and his travels. Tell us how does it feel being the new GM for The Marine? It feels great being part of the legacy left by Mrs McGrath, and an honour to manage this Grande Old Dame of the Overberg.

How did you enter this profession? I entered this profession by chance. Coming from an auditing background, I applied for a job as a night auditor at the Monomatapa Hotel in 1974. The rest, as they say, is history…

What are some of your plans for the hotel now that you have taken the position of the GM? I want to organise events throughout the year. You will have to keep an eye on our website for more details.

Describe a typical day for you? My typical day is getting up early to exercise before I start the working day. The day is spent engaging with guests and dealing with all aspects required to run a smooth five-star operation.

What has been your biggest achievement? It would have to be winning the Hotel of the Year Award for the Tsogo Sun group at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Durban.

What is your favourite holiday destination and why? Plettenberg Bay Hotel on the Garden Route is my favourite destination. My wife and I enjoy the drive and the amenities of this gorgeous hotel. Some of the items on our itinerary is going for walks on the beach, visiting the elephants at Addo Elephant National Park and copious amounts of reading.

The one thing you cannot live without while on holiday? A good James Patterson book and a glass or two of MCC.

How do you unwind after a long day? After a long day, I love a walk on the beach with my wife and my dog Harvey…and a glass of wine.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? Retired and living in the Cape.

What is your advice for people wanting to get into a career in the tourism industry? The industry offers a myriad of career opportunities, from sales, cooking and admin. The biggest benefit has been interacting with guests and receiving immediate rewards knowing that they are satisfied.

What are the 5 things people can do at The Marine? You can sit in our lounge, have a glass of wine and watch the whales. Our beach is perfect for walks or one can indulge in our delectable food offering. Guests can also relax by our heated pool all year round, reading their favourite book or spend a day at the spa. The options are endless really.

