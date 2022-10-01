5 of the best wine estates to visit

The Western Cape is home of the vineyards with the best wines coming from Stellenbosch, Franschhoek and Constantia, just to name a few. Viticulture has become a part of our heritage and some wines are so excellent, they would be fit for Dionysus. There are plenty of reasons to head out and visit a wine farm besides just wine tasting.

Wine farms are a great antidote, as they are generally always set among nature, with the sounds of birds and the smells of fragrant jasmine a common occurrence. Some offer walking trails and even in colder months, may feature cosy fireplaces and scenic outdoor views. You can also enjoy gourmet food paired with these delicious wines and revel in the history, art and architecture of these wine estates, whether it’s a day trip or vacation. Here are some of the finest wine estates in the country that you can pay a visit and experience the best in luxury that South Africa has to offer.

La Motte, Franschhoek La Motte, set in picturesque Franschhoek, is home to the finest wines and offers quality experiences. Picture: Instagram If you are a “lover of things” then you need to visit this classic wine estate and experience the finer things in life. La Motte is situated in the beautiful Franschhoek Valley or Valley of Dreams in the Cape Winelands. It’s home to the finest wines, recognised internationally for exceptional quality.

It boasts a picturesque setting and historic charm, has a beautiful hiking trail to explore some of the estate’s greatest natural assets and breathtaking Franschhoek Valley views. Enjoy classic wines at La Motte’s wine tasting lounge. Picture: Instagram It offers a guided tour to explore abundant birdlife, a protea garden, sustainably farmed vineyards, a wealth of flora, resident mammals and reptiles and the breathtaking vistas of the Franschhoek Valley. The estate has a tasting facility, featuring a large fireplace for cosy winter tastings, where you can taste La Motte’s internationally acclaimed wine portfolio and a farm shop where visitors can relax and enjoy a farm tea complemented by a selection of treats from the Farm Shop.

Unfortunately, the museum and restaurant are currently closed with the museum set to reopen at the end of September. Delaire Graff Estate, Stellenbosch Spellbinding views, a sea of vineyards stretched out before you, and some of South Africa’s pre-eminent vintages – this is Delaire Graff Wine Lounge. Picture: Instagram Also known as the Jewel of the Cape Winelands, Delaire Graff Estate is situated in the farming district of Stellenbosch. It’s an estate that boasts lodges, a spa, restaurant and, of course, wine, making it an ideal travel destination.

The estate offers luxury accommodation with breathtaking views of the Cape Winelands that doesn’t skimp on the opulence. The fabulous lodges create a sense of immeasurable and infinite beauty, with views that span beyond Stellenbosch to Table Mountain and beyond. Picture: Instagram Delaire Graff’s views that stretch all the way to Table Mountain and False Bay, exquisite botanical gardens, and exclusive lodges offer no ordinary winery experience. There are two restaurants to choose from on the property, Indochine Restaurant and Delaire Graff Restaurant. Indochine has an Indian-inspired menu for those seeking to experience different tastes from around the world.

You can also enjoy a tutored wine experience while you sample some of South Africa’s finest vintages accompanied by spellbinding views across the Simonsberg. Spier Wine Farm, Stellenbosch Organic winemaker Tania Kleintjes surveys the vineyard at Spier Farms. Picture: Instagram Spier is one of South Africa’s oldest wine farms with a recorded winemaking history dating back to 1692. Rooted in heritage, the farm has a vibrant and conscious energy.

It is also home to one of the largest collections of contemporary South African art. It also has an impressive collection of award-winning wines. Spier Wine Farm has a hotel that features village-style buildings, lush green lawns and 80 spacious rooms situated next to the calming Eerste River. Get to know the real story behind the food you eat – and the land and waters that support it at the farm. Picture: Instagram It boasts lush picnic spots, a farm café, hotel restaurant and Vadas Smokehouse and Bakery.

This farm estate has plenty activities for the quiet traveller to enjoy such as wine tasting, a food garden, vineyard Segway tours, a craft market, a spa, a Spier Mountain bike trail and self-guided walks. Steenberg, Constantia Enjoy old style Cape Dutch architecture that seamlessly blends in with nature. Picture: Instagram The Cape’s first farm, Steenberg, was established in 1682 and is a destination steeped in heritage. It’s located roughly 30 minutes from the bustling heart of Cape Town.

Steenberg Farm boasts the five-Star Steenberg Hotel & Spa, with 24 rooms encapsulating the dictum of understated luxury, offering spectacular views and discreet, personalised service. Visitors can also dine at Tryn or the farm’s popular bistro-style fare and tapas at Bistro Sixteen82. Steenberg offers luxurious lodges for those choosing to stay at the farm. Picture: Instagram A complete destination, the farm houses an exceptional winery, producing some of the finest sauvignon blanc in South Africa, along with several other celebrated varietals available for tasting.

The property also boasts a golf estate named one of the best conditioned courses in South Africa Golf Digest’s annual top 100 and attracts golfers seeking a premium golfing experience. Tokara, Stellenbosch Enjoy chic elegance at Tokara, which is a family-run estate. Picture: Instagram If you love good food, great wine, and unparalleled views, clear your schedule and escape for a day to Tokara.

Nestled on the upper slopes of the Simonsberg, the vineyard and olive grove overlook False Bay and Table Mountain. Tokara is a family-owned vineyard and derives its name from the founders’ children, Thomas and Kara. With various dining spaces, wine tasting, and art, interlinked by gentle walks between olive groves and vineyards, Tokara is the perfect day out for couples, families, or singles.

Tokara is nestled on the upper slopes of the Simonsberg. The vineyard and olive grove overlook False Bay and Table Mountain. Picture: Instagram Experience a wine tasting and indulge your appreciation for fine wines and extra-virgin olive oils with knowledgeable wine ambassadors on hand to answer your questions and take you through the winemaking process. If you’re interested in something a little more filling, book a table at Tokara Restaurant or pop over to the Tokara Delicatessen, the estate’s gourmet food shop. It’s child friendly and offers a seasonal menu, olive oil products, and other goodies to take home.