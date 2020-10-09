5 reasons to visit Cape Town this weekend

Front Office Manager at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront Michelle Cyster shares five reasons why travellers should add Cape Town as their destination this weekend. Cape Town is internationally renowned Cape Town is deemed one of the best cities in the world. The city was nominated for multiple awards in the prestigious World Travel Awards and has a long list of accolades under its belt. From its scenic attractions, top-class eateries and top-notch shopping opportunities, there's something for everyone. You can have every type of holiday in the Mother City

Want a beach holiday? Cape Town has you sorted. Perhaps a holiday on the mountain? The city has that too. A farm stay? Yep, that’s also possible. No matter what type of holiday you are looking for, Cape Town has what you need.

If you were going to Europe for an arts and culture holiday, you can find that in Cape Town. If you were planning a road trip across America to take in the natural beauty of the land, well, Cape Town is pretty stunning too. It boasts the most picturesque driving routes.

The accommodation is world-class

Accommodation across this city is easily amongst the best in the world, catering to all types of travellers.

Perhaps what hotels in Cape Town are best known for is the warm and friendly service. From the minute you walk through the door, you are made to feel at home.

The food and wine are exceptional

No matter what your budget, you can find delicious food in Cape Town. From stunning dining experiences at restaurants like Tobago’s or perhaps something more casual like market food, you will not be disappointed by the culinary offerings in this city.

When it comes to wine, forget the vineyards of France, Cape Town has all you need. From Stellenbosch to Constantia to Durbanville, wine aficionados will revel in the delights of our local, world-class wines.

It’s a city committed to keeping guests healthy and safe

The City of Cape Town along with Cape Town Tourism (CTT) has been working hard to ensure that visitors to the city are at minimal risk of contracting Covid-19 while they are here.

During the lockdown, CTT made sure that businesses within Cape Town were armed with the right information to adhere to strict protocols, while still offering an enjoyable tourism experience.