5 reasons to visit Groot Constantia this weekend

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Groot Constantia, a member of the Big 6 Tourist Destinations, is the perfect family day outing. Here's how to spend a day at Groot Constantia: Hop-On The Red City Sightseeing Bus If you do not feel like driving, catch the red double-decker City Sightseeing bus, which allows you to enjoy a scenic drive to Groot Constantia. Groot Constantia and City Sightseeing are currently running a special offer. Travellers pay R229 for a return bus ticket to the estate as well as a three-glass wine tasting. Book your ticket from City Sightseeing.

Try the Visitor's Route

The Visitors Route, which is a family-friendly self-guided tour, follows a specially designed circular route through Groot Constantia’s key attractions. Travellers can grab their free, easy to follow the map at reception. The architecture dates back three centuries.

The original Manor House at Groot Constantia is now an Iziko Museum, which is the starting point to the Visitors Route Experience. From here, visitors make their way to the famed Cloete Cellar, once the original wine production cellar from 1791.

This historic cellar, designed by Louis Thibault, was where the famous Grand Constance wine was produced and forms an integral part of Groot Constantia.

Free self-guided audio tours

Groot Constantia offers 3 exciting self-guided audio tours of the estate. Experience each of the estate’s key attractions by following a specially designed circular route through the historical core of this world-famous wine farm before venturing out into the vineyards. Older children also enjoy hearing all the fascinating facts about the farm.

The audio-guided Museum Tour, Cellar Tour and Vineyard Tour are free of charge and can do a self-guided tour at their leisure.

The Groot Constantia audio tours were developed by VoiceMap – a proudly Cape Town innovation that merges tourism and marketing with the latest technology.

Kid-friendly

Groot Constantia is a child-friendly wine estate. Let them feed the ducks or take a short walk to the historic ornamental bath which dates back to the 1700s.

Mountain water flows into the bath at one end through the horn of the carved Triton statue and, although swimming is not permitted, one can just imagine the residents of Groot Constantia over the hundreds of years cooling off in this clear water during the summer months.

Fuel up

All this exploring is bound to make for hungry visitors. Groot Constantia has two top-notch restaurants, Jonkershuis and Simon’s, where families can enjoy a great meal after they have finished exploring the Visitors Route.

Both restaurants offer delicious picnics with vegetarian and children’s options available. Both have a la carte children’s menus. Simons also offers a halaal-friendly picnic while Jonkershuis offers a vegan-friendly picnic.