5 small towns in the Western Cape where you can have a sweet escape

The Western Cape offers a lot more than beaches; there’s rugged mountains, hills and valleys, and so much more. And the holiday season is the perfect time to explore small towns that offer an escape from the hustle and bustle of life.

Below are five hidden gems worth visiting: McGregor McGregor is a small village with lots of history and character.

This 19th-century town is ideal to escape the frantic pace of city life. When you drive into this town, you will marvel at the traditional, whitewashed, thatched cottages. The streets are quiet. And it is surrounded by wine estates, wildlife and mountains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McGregor Country Getaways (@mcgregorcountrygetaways) Riebeek Kasteel If you’re looking for a place that’s authentic with beautiful vineyards, then this is the place for you. This small town offers a unique historical charm that’s big on views. This quaint destination offers scenic vistas, including that of Kasteelberg Mountain, vineyards and captivating olive groves, making it the best location to grab a glass of wine of your choice with a few olives and see your troubles melt away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alfred Thorpe (@vuurtoring) Rooi Els Rooi Els is a beautiful seaside sanctuary and it’s not too far to travel to. You will be able to spot it on your way out of Gordon’s Bay.

The seaside town is not big at all, the roads are narrow, not tarred and there are no street lights. It’s the perfect spot to truly enjoy the night sky. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warwick Anderson (@umbhoxo) Nature’s Valley Natures Valley is a gem on the Garden Route road that many people rave about. It’s surrounded by sparkly forests, majestic mountains and sandy beaches for you to sink your toes into.

It is the perfect getaway to enjoy natural beauty and tranquillity. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit South Africa | Travel (@cityzenguide) Stanford Stanford is a magical, tiny location and will sweep you off your feet. It’s a quick 30-minute drive from Hermanus and offers a peaceful experience with lagoons and colourful market scenery.