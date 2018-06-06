Romney Park, a 5-star-hotel in Green Point will create 26 north-facing apartments. Picture: Supplied.

Romney Park, a former 5-star hotel on the lower slopes of Signal Hill in Green Point, will be transformed into beautifully designed sectional-title apartments. Susan Versfeld, co-owner in charge of sales at Romney Park, said the 26 north-facing apartments will go on sale later this year.

The units available for purchase will include 10 one-bedroom, 9 two-bedroom, 4 three-bedroom and 3deluxe apartments, ranging in 51 to 526 square metres.

The demand for sectional-title property in the area has skyrocketed in recent years. The 7-month refurbishment will leave the elegant contemporary-colonial exterior of the building largely untouched, while the spacious interiors will be updated to provide contemporary and comfortable living quarters that come with a wide range of services and facilities, including a pool and lounging deck, 24/7 security services, laundry facilities, fibre internet and DStv connections.

An elegant quirk of some of the units is that they will be furnished with antiques and objets d’art, while all apartments have a north-facing balcony or terrace, and some a private or rooftop garden.

Interior designer Christo Koegelenberg, who has over 19 years of experience in the art of interior décor in South Africa and the United Kingdom, will be working in conjunction with MLH Architects, a firm known for its work in the heritage and urban-design fields.

“We envision luxury at its finest for Romney Park’s new look,” said Koegelenberg. “The building has a classic colonial style and feel, and our work will focus on amplifying that beauty while modernising the accommodations to suit the lifestyle of well-to-do residents.”