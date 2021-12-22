5 summer holiday activities to try in Cape Town
Share this article:
For foodies
One of the top restaurants in the world, La Colombe at Silvermist Wine Estate in Constantia, is every foodie’s dream restaurant. Travellers enjoy a food “experience” of epic portions, with courses that look and taste delicious. The restaurant took first place in the Africa Fine Dining Restaurant in Africa category and won Best Restaurant in Africa at the World Culinary Awards last year. Visit www.lacolombe.co.za/
For adventure seekers
If you want to experience something a bit more daring, the Sky-Hi Ride at Hotel Sky Cape Town is a great option. Located on the 28th floor of Hotel Sky Cape Town, the exhilarating, gravity-defying drop falls at the speed of up to 100km per hour. Dubbed as only one of three in the world, Sky-High Ride extends 146 metres above the city bowl.
Here, travellers can soak in some of the most thrilling views of the city, including Table Mountain and the city bowl. Once complete, head to the hotel’s in-house restaurant, Infinity, for a meal. The eatery combines 360-degree mountain and sea views with “skystronomy”. Visit www.sky-hiride.capetown/
For a luxury travel experience
Nothing is more relaxing than a scenic flight over Cape Peninsula (well, if you are not afraid of heights, that is). This 50-minute helicopter excursion hosted by Cape Town Helicopters starts from Cape Town and flies over the Cape of Good Hope. Boasting incredible views of the Cape Peninsula, passengers also traverse the False Bay coast before arriving in Cape Town. Visit www.helicopterscapetown.co.za
For nature enthusiasts
Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens is the perfect activity for those who want to reconnect with nature. The attraction offers a Boomslang walkway that sits above the trees, picnic areas for brunch and the Fynbos Walk, where guests can spot the many different kinds of flowering proteas. Visit www.sanbi.org/gardens/kirstenbosch/
For beach lovers
For travellers who want to enjoy a different beach experience, head to Boulders Beach to find black and white African Penguins waddling around. Located just outside Simon’s Town, the picturesque destination is sheltered from the wind and makes an ideal spot to dip in the water and snap a selfie. Head to a nearby restaurant for lunch.