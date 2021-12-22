5 summer holiday activities to try in Cape Town

For foodies View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Colombe Restaurant (@lacolombect) One of the top restaurants in the world, La Colombe at Silvermist Wine Estate in Constantia, is every foodie’s dream restaurant. Travellers enjoy a food “experience” of epic portions, with courses that look and taste delicious. The restaurant took first place in the Africa Fine Dining Restaurant in Africa category and won Best Restaurant in Africa at the World Culinary Awards last year. Visit www.lacolombe.co.za/

For adventure seekers View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKYHIRIDE (@skyhiride) If you want to experience something a bit more daring, the Sky-Hi Ride at Hotel Sky Cape Town is a great option. Located on the 28th floor of Hotel Sky Cape Town, the exhilarating, gravity-defying drop falls at the speed of up to 100km per hour. Dubbed as only one of three in the world, Sky-High Ride extends 146 metres above the city bowl. Here, travellers can soak in some of the most thrilling views of the city, including Table Mountain and the city bowl. Once complete, head to the hotel’s in-house restaurant, Infinity, for a meal. The eatery combines 360-degree mountain and sea views with “skystronomy”. Visit www.sky-hiride.capetown/

For a luxury travel experience View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cape Town Helicopters (@capetownhelicopters) Nothing is more relaxing than a scenic flight over Cape Peninsula (well, if you are not afraid of heights, that is). This 50-minute helicopter excursion hosted by Cape Town Helicopters starts from Cape Town and flies over the Cape of Good Hope. Boasting incredible views of the Cape Peninsula, passengers also traverse the False Bay coast before arriving in Cape Town. Visit www.helicopterscapetown.co.za For nature enthusiasts