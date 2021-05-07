5 things to do at Vergelegen Wine Estate this weekend

Want to spend some time with the kids while the days are still warm, then head to Vergelegen Wine Estate.

The famed Western Cape attraction, voted the best wine estate in Africa in 2019, has plenty of activities for young and old.

Here are five things to do at Vergelegen this weekend

Spot squirrels and other animals

Vergelegen Wine Estate is home to many animals, so keep your eye out for squirrels, the Nguni cattle herd and rare bontebok. Ask about the guided tour that is available.

Head to the East Garden

Children will love the East Garden as it offers plenty of adventure, from climbing areas, swings and a maze created from ornamental vines. There are benches for parents to relax with a good book.

Go in search of historical trees

The five camphor trees in front of the homestead is one attraction you cannot miss. Planted between 1700 and 1706 and proclaimed national monuments in 1942, there's no better place to snap a photo or spot some owls.

Also, cross the Lourens River on a swing bridge to the site of a giant Outeniqua yellowwood. It’s estimated to be 150-400 years old. Vergelegen is also home to a hollow Old English Oak, believed to be the oldest living oak in Africa.

Learn about the various historical eras at the estate

Explore the restored homestead’s interpretive centre that details the various historical eras. It also sheds light on the late President Nelson Mandela’s visit. Book lovers will appreciate a priceless collection of former estate owner Sir Lionel Phillips’s books.

End the day with a meal

The bistro-style restaurant is open year-round. There’s plenty of options for the little ones, from macaroni cheese, pizza, chicken strips with chips or vegetables, and burgers. Or sit at the outdoor veranda area at Camphors restaurant with stunning meal options.