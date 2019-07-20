Cape Point Nature Reserve is home to a number of trails. Picture: Supplied.

Just an hour’s drive outside Cape Town lies one of the most attractive parks in South Africa, Cape Point Nature Reserve. Hundreds of visitors from all over the world visit the reserve for its natural beauty. Hailed a hiker’s paradise, there are many walks to try at the park.

Each trail serves up a selection of panoramic ocean and mountain views, access to unspoilt beaches, and the opportunity to spot rare wildlife wandering peacefully among the fynbos or across the salt white sand.

Here are 5 to try:

Cape of Good Hope Trail

Start: Cape Point main parking area. Follow signs towards Cape of Good Hope.

Distance: +-3.5km, 2-3 hours.

Difficulty: Easy

This trail is fairly easy and great to do with friends and family. The well-maintained boardwalk takes you to the famous Cape of Good Hope sign, a spot for selfies.

The path is popular for its killer views over Diaz Beach and its natural western shoreline. Make your way to the very end of the trail, and you’ll have reached the most southern point of the Cape Peninsula, a perfect photo opportunity to prove that you’ve visited the most South Western corner of Africa.

Lighthouse Keeper’s Trail

Start: Behind the upper funicular station. Park at the Cape Point main parking area and walk to the station or preserve your energy for the hike itself and take the funicular.

Distance: +-2km, one hour.

Difficulty: Easy

The Lighthouse Keeper’s Trail is often overlooked by visitors eager to pay a visit to the iconic old lighthouse that sits atop Cape Point. This trail is considered one of the most beautiful paths in the reserve.

It leads you along a narrow walkway with plenty of historical bunkers and fortresses which were used as strategic observational points throughout Cape Point to warn of impending enemy attacks near the naval base of Simonstown during the Second World War.

This trail is also filled with beautiful fynbos for you to gaze at and take pictures of along the way. Just be sure to be on the lookout for baboons as they are known for lazying around along these paths to catch some warm afternoon sun.

Antoniesgat Trail

Start: Traffic circle south of Buffels Bay Beach

Distance: 3.5km, 2-3 hours.

Difficulty: Moderate

Whenever you find yourself in Cape Point, be sure to head on over to Buffels Bay Beach. Here you’ll find one of the most enchanting trails in the reserve. The Antoniesgat Trail has some spectacular views all along its walkway. It takes you close to where the waves crash against the shores of the peninsula. You’ll also have the opportunity to explore many caves and tunnels along the way. Cool off in the tidal pools as a reward for completing the walk.

Gifkommetjie Trail

Start: Gifkommetjie parking area. Follow signposts upon entry into Cape Point

Distance: +-5.5km, 2 hours.

Difficulty: Easy

The Gifkommetjie Trail follows the southwestern shores of Cape Point and offers gorgeous views of the unspoilt shoreline and lush green open marshes. It’s an excellent option for those seeking a long distance on a flat route, but can also be shortened if you’re just looking to stretch your legs, away from the busier sections of Cape Point. It’s an often-overlooked region of the nature reserve, and the result is a feeling of true isolation.

Kanonkop Trail

Start: Cape Point Visitor Centre

Distance: +-5.5km, 3 hours.

Difficulty: Moderate

The Kanonkop Trail is one of the most popular among Cape Point hiking enthusiasts. Named after the old canon located at its peak, the Kanonkop Trail provides impressive views over False Bay, Cape Point, Buffels Bay Beach, and it also passes an interesting old lime kiln along the way. The trail requires only a moderate level of fitness.



