Want to do something this week? Why not try a surf lesson. Picture: Supplied.

Cape Town Tourism chief executive, Enver Duminy shares some places to visit this winter weekend: Kalk Bay Theatre

Situated on Kalk Bay’s main road, Kalk Bay Theatre is famed for its stunning showcases. This month it is all about the comedy with shows like Classy Clown starring Alan Committee, Barry Hilton starring Barry Hilton and musical comedy Man Band. The Kalk Bay theatre restaurant is open from 6:15pm for dinner before each show.

Christmas in July at the Company Gardens

Having Christmas FOMO? The Christmas in July in the Company's Garden is set to enthral visitors from August 23 to September 1. The Gardens will be adorned and decorated with Christmas lights, statues with artificial snow, and traditional music creating an enchanted Winter forest effect. It promises to be fun for families, couples or groups. Get your tickets here.

Gate69 Cabaret Theatre

If you are looking for a night out, look no further than Gate69 Cabaret Theatre. The Bree Street attraction is known for its jaw-dropping showcases. The establishment’s first aviation-themed act Non-specific, starring Cathay and The Trolly Dollies is on from Wednesday until Sunday at 8.15pm with economy, business and first-class tickets available for purchase. The venue seats around 80 guests and the small restaurant serves tapas and mezze.

Zip-zap circus

Zip-zap circus primarily functions as a not-for-profit organisation, with a mixture of local and international artists teaching youngsters from in and around the Western Cape the art of juggling, trapeze, uni-cycling, and clowning, to name just a few. This August their monthly performance runs at the Zip-Zap circus dome tent on the Foreshore. Early bird family package tickets are R280 for two adults and two children. Drinks and snack tokens are available for sale in the dome tent.

Get surf lessons

If you want some water fun, why not take a surfing lesson? The lessons, taught by professional surfers, is a fun way to meet people, get a bit of exercise and maybe even experience nirvana in between the waves. Held at Blouberg, Muizenberg and Big Bay beach on selected days with special rates for students and discounts for selected dates.

Enjoy a sleepover on Table Mountain

The idea of hiking up Table Mountain is great, but what about spending the night there too? Hike and spend the night on Cape Town’s famous vista at Winter rates. The stone-walled old Overseer cottage sleeps up to 16 people. Expect breathtaking views, a central fireplace heating the entire property, a communal bathroom and kitchen and an outside braai and boma area.