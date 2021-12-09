6 things to do in the Winelands this summer
Boasting around 529 wineries stretching from Constantia to Stellenbosch to Franschhoek and Paarl, you’re truly spoiled for choice. There's also cellar experiences, restaurants, spas, boutiques, and other delights just waiting to be explored.
Where to go:
Stellenbosch Wine Route: Only a 45 minute drive from Cape Town, this wine route is known as one of the most historic and recognised wine routes in the world. Here you will find South Africa’s most prestigious wineries.
De Toren Private Cellar: Located on the Polkadraai Hills, De Toren is home to award-winning red blends, magnificent ocean-facing views and stunning estate experiences. There’s an array of exclusive offerings to choose from, including private, guided vineyard and cellar tours, and tastings.
Franschhoek Wine Tram: Make sure to hop off the tram at Le Lude for an elegant flute of South Africa’s finest Méthode Cap Classique. The ultimate way to welcome the new season in style.
Eateries: Franschhoek holds the title as South Africa’s culinary capital, but Stellenbosch boasts more than its fair share of top-rated restaurants and exceptional culinary gems. Top picks in and around the Winelands are Le coin Francais, La Petite Colombe, Reuben’s, Overture, The Fat Butcher and Ember Meat Room. Sample South African wines with gastronomic food pairing menus. Each restaurant promises an unforgettable South African dining experience.
Markets: Head to Blaauwklippen Family Market on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Or, if you prefer to sleep in, not to worry, there are plenty of night markets to choose from. These include one at Boschendal and The Friday Twilight Market at Lourensford, also open on Saturdays and Sundays.
Dylan Lewis Studio and Sculpture Garden: Located between two worlds, one wild and one tamed, the Dylan Lewis Sculpture Garden borders the manicured suburbs of Stellenbosch and a rugged mountain wilderness where leopards still roam.