6 things to do in the Winelands this summer

Boasting around 529 wineries stretching from Constantia to Stellenbosch to Franschhoek and Paarl, you’re truly spoiled for choice. There's also cellar experiences, restaurants, spas, boutiques, and other delights just waiting to be explored. Where to go:

Stellenbosch Wine Route: Only a 45 minute drive from Cape Town, this wine route is known as one of the most historic and recognised wine routes in the world. Here you will find South Africa’s most prestigious wineries. De Toren Private Cellar: Located on the Polkadraai Hills, De Toren is home to award-winning red blends, magnificent ocean-facing views and stunning estate experiences. There’s an array of exclusive offerings to choose from, including private, guided vineyard and cellar tours, and tastings. Franschhoek Wine Tram: Make sure to hop off the tram at Le Lude for an elegant flute of South Africa’s finest Méthode Cap Classique. The ultimate way to welcome the new season in style.