6 trendiest bars to check out in South Africa

These stylish bars in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban are ideal for time out from a busy schedule. CAPE TOWN

Tjing Tjing Rooftop Bar Located on the top of Tjing Tjing House in Longmarket Street, it was named one of the best new bars in the world by “Condé Nast Traveller” in 2012. The bar has a Japanese twist, adorned with eclectic furnishings and a striking shrine-red bar designed by Warren Franken.

Decorated with owner Ilze Koekemoer’s black-and-white photographs of Tokyo and Kyoto, the rooftop bar provides a vibrant and cool atmosphere for patrons and opens up to an airy outside terrace. The drinks menu is extensive and includes bespoke cocktails, Japanese whisky, gin, and sake, as well as an extensive wine list, including Tjing Tjing’s house wine. Delicious snacks known as otsumami are also available to complement the drinks.

Tjing Tjing Rooftop Bar. Picture: Instagram House of Artezian If you’re looking for a watering hole that offers much more than your average bar, then you should definitely check out House of Artezian. Located in the heart of the city, this tapas restaurant, bar and art gallery is where the cool kids go to hang out, and by cool kids, we mean celebs.

The name Artezian is derived from the flow of natural water, almost like a spring. And just like the flow of water, everything at Artezian is constantly changing and evolving. From the rotating art exhibits to the ever-changing cocktail menu, there’s always something new and exciting to discover. Artezian is also known for its signature drinks, like the Captain Bob. This drink is not for the faint of heart, made with smoked chilli pineapple, Bobbejaan liqueur, lime juice, simple syrup, navy strength gin, and chilli oil. One sip of this spicy concoction and you’ll be ready to set sail on a wild adventure.

House of Artezian. Picture: Supplied The bar is known for playing the latest and greatest tracks from up-and-coming artists, as well as classic tunes that will have you singing along at the top of your lungs. And don’t worry if you’re not the best singer – the music is so loud that no one will even hear you. So, grab your friends and head over to House of Artezian for a night you won’t forget. JOHANNESBURG

Benchwarmers Benchwarmers, located in the bustling suburb of Rosebank, is not your average sports bar. Created by the team behind the popular Smoking Kills, led by Peter Good, Benchwarmers offers an enjoyable social experience.

While you can certainly catch the latest game on their screens, this bar was designed with social interaction in mind. Beyond the sports and socialising, Benchwarmers offers an array of mouth-watering burgers and ice-cold beers, providing the perfect accompaniment to any game or social gathering. For those looking to combine fitness with fun, the bar’s very own running club is an excellent way to get in some exercise and make new friends.

With its prime corner location and chilled vibes, Benchwarmers is a must-visit spot in Jozi. Picture: Instagram San Deck, Bar & Restaurant This rooftop terrace, located on the sixth floor of the Sandton Sun Hotel in Johannesburg, offers outdoor spaces and a view of the city skyline.

It serves fresh South African cuisine for both lunch and dinner, and a wide selection of South African beer, wines and spirits mixed into signature SAN cocktails. The venue has various seating options, including dining tables, bar stools, lounge sofas, and beanbags by the fireplace. The bar is open all day, with generous opening hours, and DJs usually take over on the decks between 6pm and 10pm, Thursday to Saturday, creating a vibrant atmosphere.

It is recommended to visit during sunset for a magical experience. San Deck, Bar & Restaurant. Picture: Instagram DURBAN Views At Twenty5

A must-visit bar and grill in Morningside that boasts stunning views of Moses Mabhida Stadium and the city skyline. While it is primarily a restaurant, the bar and lounge area is perfect for enjoying sundowners with friends. Views At Twenty5 serves a variety of dishes, including sharing platters, gourmet pizzas, and juicy meat cuts. In the evenings, the bar comes to life with lively DJs who get the crowd going, making it a great spot for those who want to dance but don't want to go to a club.

Whether you’re in the mood for something sweet, refreshing, or strong, there is a drink to suit every taste. With its spectacular views and lively atmosphere, Views At Twenty5 is a must-visit bar in Durban. Views At Twenty5. Picture: Instagram 14 on Chartwell, uMhlanga If you’re looking for a sophisticated and spacious environment to socialise and get to know someone better, 14 on Chartwell is the perfect spot.

Located in uMhlanga, this restaurant is ideal for those who enjoy good food and drinks and is less suited for those who want to dance the night away. One of the signature cocktails at 14 on Chartwell is the Sea Spray, which mixes eight-year-old Bacardi rum with fresh pineapple, citrus, and refreshing cucumber, resulting in a dry yet sweet drink that’s perfect for those who like to keep things simple. If you’re looking for something more complex, the Fashioned cocktail blends D’Usse VSOP with salted caramel extracts and aromatic bitters, creating a subtle, smooth and delicate drink.