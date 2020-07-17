67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Capetonians urged to help break world record

GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World and The Table Bay Hotel will open its doors, but this time it won't be to welcome guests.

Sun International revealed that it will open the properties to assist non-profit organisations in their Mandela Day endeavours on July 18.

GrandWest Casino will open their exhibition space to Ladles of Love who, together with GrandWest's chefs and Capetonians across the peninsula, will attempt to break a world record by making a targeted 125 000 sandwiches in one hour in a virtual event. The sandwiches made by Capetonians in their homes will be collected and taken to various collection depots across the city.

From there the sandwiches will be taken to GrandWest's Sun Exhibits area from where they will be distributed to communities. Since the start of lockdown, Capetonians have generously donated over 1.5 million home-made sandwiches for the Ladles of Love Sandwich Drive to be distributed to hungry people across the Western Cape.

Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto said every sandwich made that day will go towards feeding a hungry person and helping its mission to feed 10,000 000 people. Participants need to register to join the challenge. The first 2 500 registered participants will receive a free Mandela Day kit which includes 5x loaves of SASKO bread and a 900g Rhodes Quality jam. Anyone can join by making their own sarmies and dropping at a depot near them.