The Gin Bar is also known as the secret gin bar. Picture: Supplied.

Here are 8 bars to visit in Cape Town this weekend: Cape Town Central

Alexander Bar and Lounge

A popular spot in the city centre, Alexander Bar and Lounge boasts interesting decor with old-world charm. While the bar has a food menu, it’s made up of light meals and charcuterie boards, so if you’re looking for a place to grab a sizeable dinner, this is not it. This is the perfect spot, however, for the post-work or pre-dinner drinks. There is a theatre upstairs where guests can catch a unique show almost every day of the week. Wednesdays are quiz nights.

The Gin Bar

Also known as the secret gin bar, this Cape Town favourite is situated behind (or is that through?) Honest Chocolate. It’s in the courtyard at the back, which makes it feel just that much more exclusive. The space is small and intimate, but the gin selection is vast. You will have to go back a few times to try them all.

The Waterfront

Mitchell’s

The location of this bar is perhaps one of its strongest draw cards. Sitting within the V&A Waterfront vicinity, Mitchell’s is perfect for those wanting to watch a big sports game as the venue has screens dotted around so that you don’t miss a beat or a ball. Arrive thirsty and hungry as both the drinks and food menu are extensive.

Atlantic Seaboard

The Leopard Bar





Based at the 12 Apostles Hotel, the Leopard Bar is for those wanting to splash out a bit and impress their company. The drinks menu features a number of classic cocktails as well as a selection of cognacs and fine wines.Book ahead if you are interested in one of the unique bar experiences such as the gin and tonic and canape pairing, the gin-making experience, or the craft beer and canape experience.

False Bay

Cape to Cuba

An old favourite among the locals, Cape to Cuba has been going in Kalk Bay for many years. This immersive Cuban experience will surprise and delight newbies while keeping the regulars enthralled with its colourful setting, delicious drinks and filling meals. Call 021 788 1566.

Southern Suburbs

Banana Jam





It’s no surprise that Banana Jam has been a favourite Cape Town hangout for many years. Having started out in the space on the Kenilworth Station parking lot, Banana Jam soon grew too big and had to move across the road. This Southern Suburbs favourite has an extensive beer menu with brands from around the world and the food is delicious too.

Northern Suburbs

Jackson Hall

Ok, so this one is a little different in that it’s based in a casino, but if you love jazz and you are looking for a place to enjoy live music, then try out Hanover Street at Grand West Casino. It’s good for after-dinner drinks and live music.There is a DJ and live entertainment every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Call 021 505 7514.

Stellenbosch

Sansibar at Asara

If dining and drinking with views of the Stellenbosch winelands is more your thing, then definitely check out Sansibar at Asara wine farm. Open daily from 12pm, guests can choose to dine inside or outside.

The food is bistro style, while the bar is fully stocked with gins from around the world - over 500 of them. There is also a wide range of whiskies, cognacs, cocktails and non-alcoholic cocktails. Those wanting to learn more about gin can indulge in one of four gin tasting experiences.



