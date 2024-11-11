8 Cape Town beaches awarded Blue Flag status for 2024

Eight beaches in the City of Cape Town have been awarded Blue Flag status by the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (WESSA). This year, 48 beaches around South Africa’s coastline have been awarded Blue Flag status, including eight in the city of Cape Town and two in the Overstrand region.

To be awarded Blue Flag status, there are 33 strict criteria to meet, from the quality of the water to the accessibility and visitor facilities. Blue Flag beaches must also comply with laws and regulations pertaining to issues related to coastal zone planning, waste water management, and environmental education and conservation. Most importantly, the beach must be clean, algae vegetation or natural debris should be left on the beach, and safety measures must be in place to protect beach users.