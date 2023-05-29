A blooming perfect way to view the West Coast spring wild flowers spectacle

A riot of colourful indigenous blooms carpeting the landscape from the Cape West Coast up to Namaqualand and inland to the Cederberg draws visitors from near and far who flock to marvel at this botanical masterpiece. For those who are keen to relish and immerse themselves in the spring wildflowers in August and September, a highly recommended and unique three-day tour is available that offers a front-row seat to the best of the flowers in chauffeur-driven, guided comfort.

The 3-day West Coast Spring Flower Tour takes you on a whirlwind journey through the Cape West Coast, the Cederberg and the Klein Namaqualand – visiting all of the very best flower-spotting locations along the way. The tour in a snapshot Day one:

Guests are collected from The Lodge at Atlantic Beach in Melkbosstrand, and after breakfast the tour departs towards Citrusdal, where the flower show begins. Following a stop off in the Piekenierskloof Pass for coffee and refreshments, guests will then enjoy lunch in Clanwilliam and a visit to the Ramskop Garden before heading off to the spectacular Biedouw Valley with its blankets of flowers. The first night of the tour is spent in Vanrhynsdorp at Letsatsi Lodge where dinner will be served.

Day two: After a hearty breakfast, guests are taken to the succulent nursery in Vanrhynsdorp before travelling up the spectacular Vanrhyns Pass to Nieuwoudtville where the tour explores the Quiver Tree Forest, and then the Nieuwoudtville Waterfalls.

The rest of the morning is spent discovering the flower farm in Matjiesfontein, followed by lunch at Matjiesfontein farm. The day is rounded off with a visit to the remarkable Hantam Botanical Gardens before returning to Vanrhynsdorp for the second night and dinner. Day three:

On the last day of the tour travels back via Clanwilliam, Leopoldtsville, Dwarskersbos, and then from Velddrif to Langebaan. In Velddrif, the tour visits the famous Bokkomlaan, which is a dirt road that snakes along the beautiful Berg River and is a heritage site and living museum. Following this, guests are chauffeured to the Postberg Flower Reserve for spectacular flower sightings and a picnic lunch – this is definitely a highlight of the day, and tour, as this part of the park is only open for two months of the year!

In the late afternoon the tour will make its way back to the Lodge at Atlantic Beach in Melkbosstrand where the flower journey comes to an end. What the tour includes:

The tour includes two nights at The Lodge at Atlantic Beach (before and after excursion dates), two nights at Letsatsi Lodge in Vanrhynsdorp, four breakfasts, three dinners, three lunches, water and snacks on the bus, coffee stops and wine tastings, as well as transport in modern air-conditioned vehicles by a registered Cathsseta guide. There is also the option to be collected and returned from and to the Cape Town International Airport for guests who wish to fly in to do this excursion. “Nowhere else in the world can you experience such a dramatic, exciting and exuberant awakening to spring, and West Coast Way is extremely excited about the 3-Day West Coast Spring Flower Tour and to be able to offer people the chance to see and intimately experience this annual natural spectacle.