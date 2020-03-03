A local guide on how to enjoy the last of summer in the Mother City

With Cape Town having the most beautiful sunny days at the moment, locals are encouraged to make the most of it. There is absolutely no reason at all to be spending it at home lazing around doing nothing. With winter slowly but surely creeping up on the Mother City, locals should be out and about, whether it’s spending some time at the beach or inviting a bunch of guests for a braai at Tokai forest. Briony Brookes, the Communications and PR Manager of Cape Town Tourism, put together a list of places to visit and enjoy in Cape Town on a warm summer’s day. Watch sunrise from Lion’s Head and sunset from Signal Hill Sunrise is beautiful anywhere in the world, but a sunrise from Lion's Head is one of those rare uplifting sights which puts you in a happy mood 100 percent of the time.

When hiking up before the crack of dawn you’ll be rewarded with 360° views of Cape Town as it wakes up for the day. Signal Hill, with its stunning views of the city, the ocean and the mountains, is a wonderful spot for watching a stunning sunset in the Mother City. Just be sure to arrive nice and early to secure a good spot before it gets overcrowded.

Lion's Head.

Chapman’s Peak Drive

Cape Town is filled with the most stunning drives in the country, if not the world. With the expansive Atlantic Ocean on one side and the beautiful views of the Constantiaberg Mountain on the other, this long curvy road is perfect for a lovely sunset car cruise with some friends and family.

Chapman's Peak Drive.

There are also look-out spots and over 50 picnic spots along the road. So, pack some snacks and take in everything Chapman’s Peak has to offer.

Go all the way to the tip of the African continent (Well, sort of...)

No Cape Town itinerary is complete without a trip to Cape Point. Many tourists and locals are under the impression that the only thing worth seeing at the Reserve are the Lighthouses.

They couldn’t be more mistaken. There are plenty of things to do at Cape Point, whether it’s going on a hike or taking a ride on the Flying Dutchman Funicular (the only one of its kind on the African continent.)

The Reserve also has a secret beach which is just waiting to be discovered, although swimming isn’t allowed there owing to the strong currents. Locals also qualify for a discount at Cape Point when bringing along their IDs.

Take a stroll through the art-filled streets of Woodstock

If there was ever an award for which area has the best street art in Cape Town, Woodstock would win every single time. Over 100 works of colourful street art adorn the corners and streets of this bustling neighbourhood - extremely talented pieces of art that also give voice to important political or environmental messages.

One could easily spend a couple of hours just roaming the streets and admiring this vibrant area. There are also guided walks available which allow you to meet the artists behind the art and discuss the meaning of some of the images.