‘Africa's greenest hotel’ introduces 100 new solar panels as part of commitment to sustainability

The hotel feels that it’s their responsibility to take the environment seriously and are committed to implementing innovative solutions that reduce our impact on the planet. This initiative has propelled Hotel Verde's commitment to renewable energy to unprecedented levels, enabling the hotel to operate entirely off the grid during daylight hours and even contribute any surplus electricity back to the Eskom grid.

The installation of 180 additional solar panels has resulted in an additional generation capacity of 100kW. Consequently, the upgraded solar panel system now boasts a total capacity of 158kW, representing a substantial increase from its previous capacity of 58kW. This advancement empowers Hotel Verde to conserve a significant amount of energy throughout the day, paving the way for a more sustainable future.

David Pollock, Chief Technology Officer at Hotel Verde said: "This solar panel upgrade is a remarkable achievement for us. “Not only does it enable us to operate entirely off the grid during the day, but it also allows us to contribute surplus energy back to the Eskom grid. “It aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainability and significantly reduces our environmental footprint."

The solar panel upgrade at Hotel Verde is a significant milestone in the hospitality industry's journey towards a greener future. Picture: INSTAGRAM Hotel Verde's commitment to eco-friendly practices extends beyond its own operations. By feeding excess electricity back to the Eskom grid, the hotel actively contributes to the local community's power supply and alleviates strain on the grid.