Airlines amend Cape Town service due to covid-19

The spread of covid-19 has had an unprecedented impact on the global travel industry and Cape Town is not isolated from the effects of this crisis. The aviation industry has been one of the hardest hit. To manage costs and the potential economic fallout, as well as limit the spread of the virus, airlines are cancelling routes, limiting capacity and altering their operations. Travel restrictions have been imposed by governments in major markets across the globe, which has also had a significant impact on the aviation industry as a whole. Therefore, Cape Town Air Access regrets to announce that most airlines have amended their Cape Town service due to covid-19. This crisis has had significant implications for the global economy with the OECD forecasting the world’s economy to grow at its slowest rate since 2009.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) further emphasised this sentiment by stating that dependent on the extent of the covid-19 global reach; the industry could see a loss of $63-113bn or 11 to 19 percent of global revenue in 2020.

The Cape Town Air Access team has remained active in ensuring that airlines are supported, particularly in meeting new regulations set by the South African government, as they work towards transporting passengers to their home destinations.

David Maynier, Western Cape Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, said: “The Air Access team has done great work since inception to expand flight routes to Cape Town so that more visitors can experience the best that the Western Cape has to offer.

"We are working hard to stop the spread of covid-19 and its impact on the economy. This includes a recovery plan to ensure we will be ready to welcome visitors to the Western Cape when we overcome this challenge."

In the meantime, the Cape Town Air Access team remains responsive to assist airlines when the time comes to resume their services.