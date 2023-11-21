Always wanted to do an escape room? Give HintHunt a shot

Festive season in South Africa is always filled to the brim with family visits, random weekday braais and long long hours in a mall to make sure you remember to get everyone and their chicken a gift. But Ke Dezemba in Cape Town is a different kettle of fish. Yes, I am Capetonian and I don’t view the city through rose coloured glasses, but there really is too much to do and too little time.

With the beach and the parties and the mountain, there are tons of activities to do all year round but if, like me, you don’t always like to people all the time, then let me plug you. Voted the number 1 thing to do in Cape Town on Tripadvisor, HintHunt is a hidden gem for locals.

It was Severus Snape who said: “I can teach you how to bewitch the mind and ensnare the senses. I can tell you how to bottle fame, brew glory, and even put a stopper in death”, and that is exactly what the new MARBLE Escape Room at HintHunt did. Senses ensnared? Check! For those Comic-Con fans who always enjoy a world where imagination knows no bounds, the thrilling new immersive superhero-themed experience is a must.

The MARBLE escape room promises to transport you into a larger-than-life universe, combining the magic of storytelling, the thrill of solving puzzles, and the joy of becoming the hero of your own epic tale. I can’t remember the last time I was so excited and scared at the same time. The Escape Room forces you to think outside the box, and if you have ever played any type of escape room on your phone, then you’ll know how nerve-wrecking and awesome it is.

MARBLE meticulously crafted by the brilliant mind of Cobus Bosch, the visionary behind some of the most captivating escape room experiences at HintHunt Africa and Escapetrix. Drawing inspiration from his previous venture and years of ideation, Bosch has created an enthralling realm where participants can flex their mental muscles and conquer puzzling challenges like the superheroes they were meant to be.

“We wanted to bring a fresh and invigorating experience to everyone,” said Bosch. “The superhero theme has always fascinated people, and we knew it was time to let them don a mighty cape,” he said.

“But this isn’t just about being a hero, it’s about engaging with your surroundings, solving intricate puzzles, and uncovering the mysteries that lie within.” Do yourself a favour and book a trip, bring your friends, family (maybe leave the kids, we don’t need to be shouting at them for not solving a puzzle quickly enough). This will make a great birthday party, year-end function or even a random weekday will do. Just remember to book in advance.

PS. There was many different rooms to explore so maybe book a few slots to try and escape them all.

