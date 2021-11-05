Another beloved Cape Town hotel closes its doors

Protea Hotel by Marriott Cape Town Victoria Junction is the latest South African hotel that closed its doors due to the impact of the pandemic. Volker Heiden, the area vice president of Marriott International, Sub-Saharan Africa, confirmed that the hotel won't be part of Marriott International or part of the Protea Hotels by Marriott brand portfolio.

The property was handed back to HPF Properties (Pty) Ltd. "The impact of Covid-19 on the hospitality industry has been unprecedented. Travel restrictions and social distancing efforts around the world have resulted in weaker demand and economic uncertainty. “Due to the financial impact of the situation and having explored the relevant avenues available to us, we must shut the doors at Protea Hotel by Marriott Cape Town Victoria Junction.

"These are indeed challenging times, and our thoughts are with the associates impacted by this decision. We value their hard work and dedication over the years and thank them for their service," Heiden said. It's not all bad news, though. News24 reported that Tsogo Sun confirmed that the hotel is owned by the hotel brand.

Tsogo Sun Hotels chief executive Marcel von Aulock said the site that Victoria Junction is on, would reopen in due course. Another beloved hotel in Cape Town also shut its doors this year. The Townhouse Hotel “made the difficult decision to close the Townhouse hotel” in March this year.