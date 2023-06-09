Aquila Game Reserves gets recognition as best Muslim-friendly game reserve

Renowned Cape Town Big 5 safari lodge, Aquila Private Game Reserve, announced that it had been honoured with the esteemed Halal In Travel award for Best Muslim-Friendly Game Reserve. According to the game reserve, the award was presented during the CrescentRating Global Summit held in Singapore in June and attended by distinguished guests, including Ambassadors of Spain and Türkiye, as well as Tourism and other ministers from countries around the globe.

It said that these delegates recognised Aquila's outstanding commitment to creating a welcoming environment for all guests of diverse cultures and various faiths. “The Halaal In Travel award further solidifies Aquila Private Game Reserve's position as a leading brand in the tourism industry. With its picturesque location near Cape Town and its commitment to inclusivity and diversity, Aquila continues to attract visitors from all walks of life. Guests can enjoy a truly immersive big 5 safari experience while appreciating the abundant wildlife and breathtaking landscapes,” said Aquila. Searl Derman, the owner of Aquila, expressed his gratification at receiving this prestigious accolade. Derman said that the award spoke volumes about Aquila's unwavering commitment to welcoming guests from around the globe, irrespective of their cultural backgrounds and religious beliefs.