British Airways is increasing its services between London and Cape Town by two flights a week from January next year, the airline revealed in a press statement.
The additional services will operate from Gatwick using Boeing 777-200 aircraft in a three-cabin configuration with 32 seats in Club World, 52 in World Traveller Plus and 252 in World Traveller.
The frequency will increase its total number of flights between London and the Mother City to 19 a week.
Over the peak South African summer (IATA winter) British Airways also doubles its schedule between Heathrow to Cape Town, offering two daily Boeing 747 services, with four cabins, including First.
Cristina Graham, British Airways corporate commercial manager for Southern Africa said the airline will offer 36 flights a week between the UK and South Africa.