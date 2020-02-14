BA to boost Cape Town flights from 2021









British Airways increases its services between London and Cape Town from January 2021. Picture: Leon Lestrade. British Airways is increasing its services between London and Cape Town by two flights a week from January next year, the airline revealed in a press statement. The additional services will operate from Gatwick using Boeing 777-200 aircraft in a three-cabin configuration with 32 seats in Club World, 52 in World Traveller Plus and 252 in World Traveller. The frequency will increase its total number of flights between London and the Mother City to 19 a week. Over the peak South African summer (IATA winter) British Airways also doubles its schedule between Heathrow to Cape Town, offering two daily Boeing 747 services, with four cabins, including First. Cristina Graham, British Airways corporate commercial manager for Southern Africa said the airline will offer 36 flights a week between the UK and South Africa.

“In addition to the 19 Cape Town services, we also fly double-daily to Johannesburg using our largest aircraft, the A380. We also fly directly between London and Durban three times a week.”

British Airways in a statement stated the company is the only airline to offer year-round direct services between London and the Mother City.

The scheduled increase comes as British Airways rolls out a £6.5 billion, five-year customer investment plan. As well as taking delivery of 73 new aircraft, it is also refurbishing its long-haul cabins. This includes the Boeing 777 fleet at London Gatwick, which has the new-generation World Traveller and World Traveller Plus seats.

It has also significantly refurbished its lounge at OR Tambo, redesigning it so it can comfortably host 247 customers and with a dedicated boutique dining space for First customers.

The additional flights between Gatwick and Cape Town will operate from January 10, 2021, until March 24, 2021.