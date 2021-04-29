Bergrivier tourism launches new app to boost business and travel

BERGRIVIER Tourism in the Western Cape launched a new travel app to boost business and travel within the district.

The app, which is available via the app store for both Android and IOS, has been funded by the office of the executive mayor of Bergrivier, Alderman Ray van Rooy. He said Bergrivier Tourism was passionate about helping the businesses and communities within the Bergrivier region and wanted to create this platform to boost their income through tourism.

"I am excited about this new Bergrivier app. It is an excellent way of ensuring that our products and services are getting the necessary promotion and exposure to their potential customers. It offers a much-needed marketing platform for our small businesses,” said Van Rooy.

Nomonde Ndlangisa, chief executive of Bergrivier Tourism, said Covid-19 impacted the travel and tourism sector harshly.

"Travellers are showing a growing desire to get out and about once again. We hope that this new app will assist rural tourism establishments with a speedier recovery and inspire and assist travellers to satisfy their wanderlust with a hassle-free visit to one of the many wonderful towns within the Bergrivier area,” said Ndlangisa.

Ndlangisa said the app served as a travel directory with lists of all the available tourism products and services in each town. Categories on the app include where to eat, where to stay, what to do, must-see locations, where to shop and festivals.

The app also lists non-tourism businesses that offer complementary services in each town. Businesses can list and advertise their businesses on the app for exposure.

“When it comes to planning and taking a vacation, travellers are relying on their smartphones more than ever. Travel apps like our new one are not only a source of inspiration but also useful for booking and managing logistics while supporting and promoting local businesses,” Ndlangisa said.

If you download the app and like Bergrivier Tourism on Facebook, you can stand a chance of winning a two nights stay for two people at Russells on the Port.