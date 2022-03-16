Birthday freebies: Here’s what you can do on your birthday for free

With the school holidays coming up, parents will be looking for ways to keep their children occupied. Our country has many sights to see without one spending a cent. Other than to pay for petrol, of course, which in itself is a major expense.

With that in mind, we’re always on the lookout for discounts and, even better, freebies. For those who have birthdays coming up, you’re really in for a treat. We’ve discovered a few places where you can score a freebie on your birthday.

Table Mountain Cableway (Cape Town) Table Mountain attracts visitors from around the world yet one would be surprised by just how many Capetonians (South Africans in general) haven’t taken a ride on the cable car. Now locals have the opportunity to enjoy a ride for free on their birthday - a treat available to South African citizens only.

Better yet, you don’t have to use the ticket on your birthday but in fact have your whole birthday month to claim your ticket. This is how it works: You can collect and redeem your free birthday Cableway ticket on any day of the calendar month on which your birthday falls. Regardless of when your actual birth date falls during your birthday month, you cannot redeem your free birthday ticket the following month. For example: anyone born on 31 March cannot use their birthday ticket in April. Tickets are only available to South African citizens. You will also have to present a valid South African identity document, South African driving licence or South African birth certificate on arrival at the Cableway.

The Birthday Special is not redeemable for hikers using the special hikers’ service. Table Mountain is a significant tourist attraction, with many visitors using the cableway or hiking to the top. Picture: Henk Kruger Two Oceans Aquarium (Cape Town) Kids absolutely love the Aquarium. Even if it’s just to see the little “Nemos”. What better way to treat your little ones on their birthday than with a visit to the aquatic wonderland. Two Oceans Aquarium gives you a free ticket on your birthday and it’s redeemable six days afterwards.

The Two Oceans Aquarium. Picture: Henk Kruger The Cape Wheel (Cape Town) I’m sure you’ve seen and passed the Cape Wheel many times but never considered going on it. If you simply fill in their online application form, you will receive a free voucher on your birthday via email valid for 30 days. Bring a printout and your ID to the ticket booth and enjoy your FREE ride! PLEASE NOTE: If you do not have the printed voucher, the FREE ride may only be redeemed on the day of your birthday, using your ID as proof. PLUS Happy Snappy will give you a complimentary A3-sized birthday photo when you purchase a photo pack after your ride. You will also receive our monthly newsletter to let you know about any other special deals and events.

The Cape Wheel. Picture: David Ritchie Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Cape Town) The Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in the Silo District of The Waterfront boasts gallery spaces on nine floors, and has awesome views of the City Bowl and The Waterfront from the top floor. Present your ID or African passport at the entrance on your special day and you don’t pay. Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz MOCAA). Picture: Nic Bothma The Harties Cableway (Hartbeespoort)

The Harties Cableway offers visitors panoramic views of the beautiful Magaliesberg, Hartbeespoort Dam and surrounding areas. Their revamped cableway is a treat not be missed. On your birthday you can collect a free ticket from the ticket office when you present your ID as proof. Harties Cableway in the Magaliesberg. Picture: Sizwe Ndingane City Sightseeing (Johannesburg and Cape Town)