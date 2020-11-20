Bring on the weekend and catch the cool sounds of summer in Cape Town

As the temperature starts to soar, live music events are becoming trendy again in the Mother City. Visitors and locals alike are spoilt for choice in Cape Town when it comes to options for great food, stunning views, live music and delicious cocktails. While taking social distancing into consideration, below is a list of places you vibe to while enjoying live music. Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, Granger Bay Tobago’s Bar and Terrace has become a popular Cape Town hangout for locals. With views of the Atlantic Ocean, this really is a perfect spot to catch the city’s spectacular sunsets.

If you’re keen to catch some live music, pop in for brunch when there is always a DJ to get those feet tapping or book one of their Sunday lunches where live music is offered.

Visit: www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-cape-town-waterfront

Strandkombuis, Yzerfontein

If you’re a bit further out of town - up the West Coast to be more specific - then definitely visit the Strandkombuis. The venue has packed the weekends with live music for all sorts of tastes, and guests can also enjoy delicious pizzas, sundowners on the dunes, games on the deck and so much more.

Visit: www.strandkombuis.com/restaurant

Hazendal Wine Estate, Stellenbosch

The Hazendal Jazz Club is on the schedule only on particular days during the month, so be sure to check ahead. Guests are invited to the Wine Tasting Lounge before the show to enjoy a wine tasting, a glass of wine or one of the estate’s signature cocktails.

Visit: www.hazendal.co.za/

Cafe Roux, Noordhoek

Covid-19 has forced this Cape Town favourite to change things up, and the venue has now evolved into a relaxed and vibey food market where you can grab a pizza or burger, enjoy a drink, and hear some great local music.

Visit: ww.caferoux.co.za/

Brass Bell, Kalk Bay

Another real Mother City favourite is The Brass Bell in Kalk Bay, which has been around for many years. The Bikini Deck the Brass Bell is where all the live music takes place.

Now, with limited seating to ensure social distancing, it’s important to book ahead of time to grab a spot for cocktails and live music this summer.

Visit: www.brassbell.co.za/