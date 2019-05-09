The winner of The #CapePointCreates competition created an opportunity for local artists to sell their wares at curio stores. Pic: Supplied

Well known among global tourists as one of the best destinations to source unique craftwork, Cape Town is a mecca for the many industrious informal artisans offering their wares.



Recognising the need to allow for talent to be showcased, Cape Point and Tourvest Destination Retail initiated a project geared to provide local artisans with an opportunity to market their products through the Cape Point concession’s curio stores at the iconic Big 6 tourist haven.





Working in a highly competitive industry, numerous craft-workers jumped at the opportunity to participate in the competition to create items that foreign guests are after, and which could thus be suitable for sale in the curio stores.





The winners of The #CapePointCreates competition. Pic: Supplied

The winners were announced at the end of April and claiming first place was Roselle Thuynsma, for her beautiful handmade fridge magnets made from recycled bottle tops. Inside each magnet, a small painting represents South Africa in a unique way.





Roselle’s win includes a cash prize of R10 000, plus the opportunity to sell her products from one of the Cape Point gift stores, which see thousands of international visitors hungry to take home a memory of their South African holiday.





Second place went to Liz Browne, who entered her hand-sewn Nandi Dolls made of 100% shweshwe fabrics, iconic in South African history as the patterns have been passed on from one generation to another over centuries. Often used for Xhosa weddings because of its bright and eye-catching designs, shweshwe has been described as ‘the denim of South Africa’.





Third place went to Daniela Samakosky who entered her stylish hand-crafted slippers made from discarded materials and designed for comfort and style.





The response to the competition from the locals was impressive: from beaded clocks to stunning photography and even household items made from recycled materials - the calibre of entries and, of course, of the winners was very high.





Local and international tourists will be able to purchase these items from July. So, be sure to head over to Cape Point while stocks last.



