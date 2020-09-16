Cape Point visitor facilities to reopen this weekend

The Cape Point concession, which includes the funicular, food shop and curio stores, will open to the public on September 18. Cape Point staff will once again welcome visitors on weekends, Friday to Sunday, and public holidays from 9am to pm. The park is open to visitors daily from 8 am to 4pm. Cape Point Concession General Manager, Celeste Bell, said they have been training and preparing and have implemented a range of measures to ensure the safety of our visitors and staff. Only eight people, including the operator, will be allowed per funicular ride to ensure physical distancing. The sit-down Two Oceans Restaurant will not operate and the Food Shop will offer take-away options with limited outside seating.

Mask wearing is mandatory. The facilities, including the funicular, will undergo a deep clean every day and will be sanitised after each trip. Hand sanitiser will be available throughout the facility.

Brett Hendricks, GM for Thebe Tourism, the group that manages the tourist facilities at Cape Point, said they were excited to reopen its doors to South Africans after five months of closure.

"I’m confident that our team is ready to get back into action,” said Hendricks.

For Tourism Month, the funicular will be running a September #LoveLocal special for South Africans where adults pay R65 for a return trip and kids go free.

Visitors should also note that SANParks gate entry procedures are also in place. Visitors with a temperature screening of 37.4 degrees Celsius and above will not be allowed access.

Guests are encouraged to bring along their South African Identification Document to qualify for the SA special entry rates (R80 for adults and R40 for kids).

Vehicles limited to three persons per vehicle of the same household, and motorbikes limited to one person per bike only.