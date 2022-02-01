Cape Summer Villas Boutique Collection announces name change and rebrand

Cape Summer Villas Boutique Collection is a privately-owned hospitality management and marketing group that owns and operates independent accommodation in the Western Cape. This small, but significant name change marks the latest step forward in the Cape Summer Villas Boutique Collection’s success story and reflects the natural “moving onwards and upwards” attitude that is a characteristic of the collection.

Managing director, Paul Duverge explained that the decision to name change and rebrand to Raw Africa Boutique Collection was conceptualised after a planning process regarding the next level of expansion, positioning, and performance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mooi Troues (@mooitroues)

“We are now moving forward, aggressively pursuing plans to expand our offerings within our collection, we believe that a name change, and rebranding is in order,” said Duverge The company embraces South African heritage, actively promoting the country with its uniqueness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LekkeSlaap (@lekkeslaap.co.za) These exclusive premier properties listed below cater to the discerning guest and are well-positioned close to popular tourist hot spots in the Western Cape: •Flagship properties – Sky Villa Boutique Hotel and Villa One @ Sky, as well as The Bungalow and the Bungalow Beach Villa in Plettenberg Bay.

•Spanish Farm Guest Lodge in Somerset West. •22 Eikehoff Apartment and The Den Apartments in the university town of Stellenbosch. •Pringle Bay Villa, on the beach in Pringle Bay.