Cape Town city celebrates the start of the Festive Season with the 50th staging of the Festive Lights Switch-On. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

There’s no stopping Cape Town. The city has now been named 46th 'Most Festive City in the World 2019’ by international travel site, Big 7 Travel. Big 7 Travel has released its official list of the top 50 finalists this week. Big 7 Travel said on its website: “It might be near close to being on the polar opposite side of the world as Santa’s Workshop, but that doesn’t stop Cape Town from being one of the most festive cities in the world. Festive lights illuminate Adderley Street while a gigantic tree towers over the Victoria Wharf. Charming Christmas decorations and waterfront views? We’re in.”

The Mother City was also placed 5th in Global travel site Big 7 Travel '50 Sexiest Cities in the World'. Last month, Cape Town was voted best city in the world by Telegraph readers.

Branson, Missouri, USA topped the list. One of the reasons for this is the Silver Dollar City theme park, which showcases 6.5 million lights twinkling throughout the entire park. If that is not enough, the city offers driving tours through light-filled neighbourhoods, live Christmas shows and you are most likely to find many decorated trees.

Copenhagen, Denmark came in second position. The city is known for its magical Tivoli Gardens, an amusement park that goes all out for the Christmas season. Taking the third spot was Medellin, Colombia.