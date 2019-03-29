Air travellers voted Cape Town International Airport the Best Airport in Africa

At an event in London two nights ago, Airports Company South Africa’s airports serving Cape Town and Durban were named Africa’s best in the 2019 Skytrax World Airport Awards. This represented the fourth year running that Cape Town International Airport secured the Best Airport in Africa. King Shaka International Airport in Durban won this year’s award for Best Regional Airport in Africa and Best Airport Staff in Africa. King Shaka serves 5-10 million passengers.

Bongiwe Mbomvu, Airports Company South Africa’s Acting CEO said: “We are very proud of Cape Town International Airport and King Shaka International Airport for again achieving top honours. These accolades affirm the dedication and continued efforts of our staff in creating a memorable airport experience for local and international travellers.”

The 2019 Skytrax World Airports Awards are a measurement of customer satisfaction across airports globally. The awards are administered independently and based on surveys of passenger opinion.



