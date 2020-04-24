Cape Town beckons you from a distance: 'We are worth waiting for'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

As the country gets ready to ease into level 4 of the national lockdown, it's become apparent that travel across the length and breath of this beautiful nation will have to wait a while. In anticipation of opening our borders again, Cape Town Tourism has a launched a new campaign with the theme “We Are Worth Waiting For!” - aimed at maintaining a long-distance relationship with potential visitors. The main message around this campaign is that until the time comes to explore the Mother City, visitors are encouraged to love the city from a distance. “Tourism is an economic lifeline for many small to medium sized businesses in Cape Town and accounts for thousands of jobs in our city. The City, in partnership with Cape Town Tourism, will continue investing in programmes and campaigns to drive demand and keep the city top of mind, which is the main objective at this point," said Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Tourism.

"I am very proud of the efforts that Cape Town Tourism have taken to launch such a meaningiful campaign, bearing a very warm message of hope and positivity at such a challenging time.”

“You know those feelings of anticipation that come with waiting for something big, something important? Or that excitement you feel when you’re planning to see a loved one after a long time of not having been together? That’s the feeling that we are aiming to build here because, let’s be honest, all the beauty of our city, from our people to our sites and even our authentic experiences, are worth waiting for," added Vos.

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is hopeful the campaign will remind potential visitors what Cape Town has to offer. "You may not be able to dive into our oceans right now or laze on our shores. You can’t explore our wine farms or eat at our award-winning restaurants or be face-to-face with our locals, but we want you to know that we are still thinking about you and when the time is right, we’ll be here ready to welcome you in true Cape Town style," he said.

And because distance means so little, when a city means so much, here are the efforts Cape Town Tourism will go through to keep the long-distance relationship going:

Remind you of the love at first sight

The beauty of Cape Town that you fell head over heels for is resetting and you’ll find her well-rested and happy once you get back. To remind you of this, “Postcards from Cape Town” will be posted across Love Cape Town's digital platforms, showing off the city’s natural beauty.

The city is opening up about herself

Cape Town wants to use this quiet time for vistiors to “get to know” her better. By sharing her past, she hopes you’ll gain a deeper appreciation for the diverse people and cultures. So expect some notable moments of important, unique and interesting historical facts shared across the social media channels.

Love Cape Town vision board

Visitors get to save some of their best moments and recreate it with a vision board. Cape Town Tourism’s official website, Love Cape Town, will share “pinable” images so that visitors can save all the future travel inspiration on Pinterest.