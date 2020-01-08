The Shoprite Pennsylvanians minstrels perform during the Cape Town Street Parade. Courtney Africa and Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA)

There’s no stopping the Mother City. Cape Town has featured in many top lists over the past few years, but this one is undoubtedly a milestone achievement. Travel site Big 7 Travel placed Cape Town on their list of 50 Best Places to Visit This Decade. Cape Town placed 22 on the list.

According to Big 7 Travel, the places were determined by survey results of 1.5 million social audience and contributions from its editorial team.

Of Cape Town, the publication revealed: “Cape Town is a dream location to visit: endless natural beauty and clifftop views, pastel pink neighbourhoods and turquoise waters.

"What more could you ask for? Hike Table Mountain National Park, learn about the country’s history and see penguins up-close. Cape Town is also home to amazing wine and food, and we predict that the next decade will see plenty of exciting new additions to the city’s hospitality scene.” (sic).