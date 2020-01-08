The Shoprite Pennsylvanians minstrels perform during the Cape Town Street Parade. Courtney Africa and Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA)

There’s no stopping the Mother City. Cape Town has featured in many top lists over the past few years, but this one is undoubtedly a milestone achievement. 

Travel site Big 7 Travel placed Cape Town on their list of 50 Best Places to Visit This Decade. Cape Town placed 22 on the list. 

According to Big 7 Travel, the places were determined by survey results of 1.5 million social audience and contributions from its editorial team. 

Of Cape Town, the publication revealed: “Cape Town is a dream location to visit: endless natural beauty and clifftop views, pastel pink neighbourhoods and turquoise waters. 

"What more could you ask for? Hike Table Mountain National Park, learn about the country’s history and see penguins up-close. Cape Town is also home to amazing wine and food, and we predict that the next decade will see plenty of exciting new additions to the city’s hospitality scene.” (sic). 

Topping the list was Guadeloupe in the Caribbean. Kyiv in Ukraine, Boston in Massachusetts, USA, San Jose in Costa Rica and New Orleans in Louisiana, USA made up the top 5 in that order. Masai Mara in Kenya, Congo Basin and Marrakech in Morocco were the African destinations that made the list. 

Cape Town was placed 5th in Global travel site Big 7 Travel '50 Sexiest Cities in the World' last year.  

The survey conducted by Big 7 Travel was based on the compiled statistics for the cities having the most sex, data regarding the countries with most sexual searches online (Vouchercloud), research on the best cities for single people, and the highest number of romantic restaurants, date night spots, and passion-inducing activities.