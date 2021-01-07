Cape Town featured on world’s best cities for remote working list

The Mother City can add another accolade to its long list of accomplishments. Global travel site Big 7 Travel has released the official list of the best cities to work from remotely in 2021, and the Mother City featured as one of the destinations. The travel website used data accessed from Nomad List, and taking variables into account such as countries which offer specific Digital Nomad visas, and where to find the coolest co-working spaces and expat friendly communities, they curated the official list of 50 Best Places For Remote Working In 2021. Cape Town came in at number 42. “Cape Town sometimes gets a bad rap for its droughts, iffy wifi and occasional safety concerns. However, it still manages to reel in digital nomads by the thousands,” noted Big 7 Travel. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Secret Cape Town (@secretcapetown) So what makes the Mother City the perfect place for a work-life balance?

According to the website, the city “boasts an incredibly connected expat and digital nomad scene from all corners of the globe”.

“Situated right on the water, surrounded by mountains and chock-full of colourful markets and quirky neighbourhoods, Cape Town is all about the atmosphere."

Other cities that made it on the list include Tallinn, Estonia; Bali, Indonesia and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In 50th place was Wellington, New Zealand, while Tallinn in Estonia made it to the top position.

Since Estonia introduced a new visa system in recent years that allows digital nomads to work remotely in the country for up to a year, it’s become a favourite with expats.

