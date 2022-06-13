Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Cape Town grabs unusual accolade, voted No.1 spot for baby-making

A couple celebrate Valentine’s Day on Table Mountain. Picture: Supplied

Published 52m ago

Share

Research by DC Jewellery looked at the most loving cities, including those with the most popular tourist attractions.

The research was done through Instagram posts, Google searches, World Bank data and the Williams Institute’s Gay Acceptance Index.

A combined score was then compiled to reveal which cities are the best for loved-up couples to visit.

According to DC Jewellery’s Cities of Love 2022 research, there are 20 births per 1 000 people in the Mother City.

“The residents of Cape Town certainly aren’t afraid of getting intimate, with the highest birth rate of all the cities on our list of 20 per 1 000 people.”

Which city is the most eager to pop the question?

According to Cities of Love research, Glasgow is the most eager city to pop the question, with 9 282 “engagement ring” searches per 100 000 people in 2021.

Liverpool comes in second place, with 9 191 “engagement ring” searches per 100 000 people in 2021.

The largest city in south-west England is Bristol at third on the list. The city has 8 372 “engagement ring” searches per 100 000 people in 2021.

