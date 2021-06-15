Cape Town hotel The Winchester to undergo R90m refurbishment

The Winchester, previously known as The Winchester Mansions, will relaunch as a Newmark hotel. The Cape Town hotel was built in 1922 as a residential property and later, in 1958, was converted into a hotel.

The Sea Point attraction and its Cape Dutch architecture will undergo a R90 million refurbishment, aimed at revitalising the luxury hotel while retaining its historic charm. Neil Markovitz, the chief executive of Newmark Hotels, Reserves, Lodges and Residences, said the renovations would see the hotel being reinvented with a more contemporary look and feel while paying respect to the proud history of the building. “The makeover at The Winchester commenced with a functional upgrade of the hotel’s entire plumbing system. All of the bathrooms throughout the building are being completely rebuilt. There is an exciting renewal of all the common areas and reception rooms, and a revitalisation of the magnificent and iconic courtyard with its beautiful foliage," Markovitz said.

Some will offer modern appeal. Think a crisp classic black and white colour scheme in the hotel’s main, areas and quirky décor elements and antiques that portray the building’s rich history and personality. The black and white theme also features in the newly appointed bathrooms. The front-facing rooms have been reconfigured to create new sea-facing suites, including a signature Luxury Suite. Last year, the hotel invited South Africans to be a part of its 100-year legacy, by asking people to leave messages to future generations.